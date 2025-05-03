GE2025: PAP wins Punggol GRC with 55% vote share, DPM Gan Kim Yong will continue to be ‘taskforce man’ 

PAP takes new Punggol GRC after securing 55.2% of votes

The People’s Action Party (PAP) has won the closely watched contest in Punggol GRC with a vote share of 55.2%.

Led by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, the PAP slate of candidates edged out their opponents from the Workers’ Party (WP), who received 44.8% of the votes.

The winning PAP candidates include:

Gan Kim Yong (DPM and Minister for Trade and Industry)

Janil Puthucheary ( Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Health)

Sun Xueling (Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Home Affairs)

Yeo Wan Ling

The losing Workers’ Party included two popular fresh faces — Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh and Alexis Dang.

New Punggol GRC turns out to be most-watched battleground in GE2025

Punggol GRC comprises the estates from the now-defunct Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and Punggol West SMC.

The new GRC became one of the most closely-watched battlegrounds after it was revealed that DPM Gan would be leaving Chua Chu Kang GRC — where he served three terms — to contest in the new constituency.

The WP’s slate of candidates for Punggol GRC also garnered considerable attention, as shown by Mr Harpreet Sing and Ms Alexis Dang’s popularity levels at election rallies.

Late into the campaigning period, a video allegedly showing DPM Gan being snubbed in Punggol went viral, casting doubt on the PAP’s chances of victory.

Ms Ho Ching, as well as other PAP members, subsequently took to social media to vouch for DPM Gan’s character and competence.

Another video soon made rounds on Facebook, showing a crowd queuing to meet DPM Gan at Punggol’s Waterway Point.

