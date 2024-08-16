Changi Airport has 6 secret spots S’poreans don’t know about, find them while in transit

Secret spots in Changi Airport to explore while in transit

Changi Airport represents the start of a getaway for most Singapore residents.

Excited by the prospect of escaping the stifling heat and our responsibilities, we zero in on the departure gates and in turn, overlook some places in transit that exist.

Turns out, there’s much to explore in Changi Airport’s terminals before jetting off to your final destination.

Want to get that holiday tan in advance? There’s a “resort” in Terminal 1. Need a last-minute mani-pedi? Just head to the spa in Terminal 2.

Here is a guide to some unknown spots in Changi Airport that can kickstart your holiday just how you like it.

1. Indoor garden with a view of the “sky”

Dreamscape in Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 transit is billed as an “immersive indoor garden” featuring 20,000 real plants.

For those who want to feel like you’re relaxing in nature while waiting for your flight, this might be the spot for you.

Visitors can admire the underwater flora and fauna through floating glass panels. Look up, and you’ll see a digital “sky” built from meteorological data specific to Changi.

Much like the sky you’d see in real life, the display changes with every passing cloud. Linger long enough and you’ll experience a “rainstorm” among the garden’s realistic nature sounds.

Dreamscape’s visitors range from tourists posing for a quick ‘wefie’ to solo travellers sitting among the 18 evergreen structures, gazing at the simulated sky.

Changi Airport’s little green oasis is also open 24 hours — making it a great chill-out spot for those taking red-eye flights.

2. A bar with a robot bartender in Terminal 2

For some holiday-goers, nothing screams “vacation” like a cheeky tipple.

What if we told you that you can get a drink at Lotte Duty Free store in Terminal 2, served by a “master mixologist” called Toni?

According to Makr Shakr, a producer of robotic bartenders and baristas, Changi Airport is the first ever airport to have a robot bartender.

The company’s flagship robot, Toni, can prepare a whopping 80 drinks or more within an hour with the efficiency of, well, a well-oiled machine.

Even if you don’t end up ordering a beverage, watching Toni work is truly a sight to behold, as it expertly picks out the liquor it needs from the 158 bottles hanging above it.

To claim a free drink from Toni, travellers can do one of two things.

They can download and sign up for the LotteSG App to claim their drinks voucher under the ‘My Voucher’ tab, or spend S$180 at the duty-free outlets without the app.

Those without the app can approach the in-store service crew for assistance.

3. Terminal 2 has a hotel with top-tier public showers

In a quiet corner on the third floor of Terminal 2 lies a hidden gem — a peaceful oasis of rest and respite away from the bustle of transit.

Ambassador Transit Hotel at Changi Airport has several types of rooms that cater to most types of travellers.

A standard ensuite room for one person starts at S$217 for six hours, while families also have room options with more beds.

Additionally, budget rooms for solo travellers are available at S$152 for a six-hour block.

These rooms do not have an en suite, meaning that guests will have to use the hotel’s common toilet and shower facilities — which are nothing to scoff at.

The common facilities are kept in tip-top shape, and even open 24 hours for public use.

That said, you don’t need a room booking to enjoy the hotel’s many facilities such as the shower and the gym.

Travellers who just need to freshen up with a quick wash can do so at a price of S$20 per person inclusive of basic toiletries.

Meanwhile, those who want to get a bit of exercise in before or between flights can use the gymnasium at the price of S$30 for two hours, shower included.

At a higher price point of S$45, the hotel can also provide guests with gym attire.

Under the hotel’s ‘Work it Package’ (from S$60), guests can use both the shower and gym facilities — with the extra perks of food and beverages provided in the hotel lounge.

4. Terminal 1 has a rooftop pool with resort vibes

The Ambassador Transit Hotel is not the only accommodation in Changi Airport offering unique facilities for its guests.

A short sky-tain ride away in Terminal 1, Aerotel runs Asia’s only in-transit swimming pool.

The outdoor pool is a stark contrast to the air-conditioned space within the airport, exuding major resort vibes with tons of bathing chairs and small cabanas for the sun seekers.

Some of these seating areas also overlook a prime view of the tarmac.

Those who want to grab a refreshing beverage while watching planes take off can do so at the nearby bar.

The swimming pool is open from 12pm to 10pm daily and open to the public at an access fee.

According to Plaza Premium Lounge, travellers can book a swim at the Aerotel Swimming Pool at S$27.58 per person.

Children between two and 11 years old can enter for less, at S$11.99.

What’s more, guests may use the showers for free after swimming, though separate fees will apply if they were to use the showers without purchasing pool access.

This would cost S$19.18 after taxes.

5. Powder room with floor-to-ceiling windows in Terminal 1

Also in the Terminal 1 transit area is a hidden gem where you’d least expect it — the public washroom.

Changi Airport’s viewing galleries are a well-known hit with plane spotters and even families visiting the terminals.

However, this particular “gallery” in Terminal 1 can be enjoyed while you touch up your make-up.

Apart from providing a stunning view of the aircraft, the powder room has a ton of natural light thanks to its generous floor-to-ceiling windows.

The long mirrors reflecting the tarmac and the open sky also makes for one aesthetic mirror selfie.

To find this hidden gem, head towards the T1 Central Piazza — the powder room is next to the Dior store at Level 2 of the Departure Lounge.

6. Free movie theatre at Terminal 3

Those searching for more pocket-friendly activities while in transit at Changi Airport can look no further than Terminal 3 where there is a 24-hour movie theatre.

The latest schedule features six films including Wonka (2023) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023).

What’s best is that this 54-seater theatre is free of charge, and equipped with the same plush chairs you’d find in most cinemas in Singapore.

Something unique about it though, is that it has a digital clock right next to the big screen — just so you don’t miss your flight.

Do note that the theatre is closed every Thursday from 11am to 4pm for weekly maintenance.

This “secret spot” in Changi Airport can be found on the third floor of T3 Departure Transit Hall North, near the Ambassador Transit Lounge.

Bonus: Outdoor spots for fresh air in Changi Airport

Other budget-friendly activities to do while in transit include visiting the three terminals’ numerous gardens — with one of them being the world’s first Butterfly Garden in an airport at T3.

The colourful and lush two-storey facility is home to more than 1,000 butterflies which visitors will have a chance to walk amongst.

Feeding areas with pineapple slices allow travellers to observe the delicate creatures up close.

Plant parents can also appreciate the garden’s signature nectar-producing plants such as the Red Powderpuff Plant and the Indian Holly.

Apart from beautifying the space, these plants also serve as food for the butterflies.

Other noteworthy gardens in the transit area include the Sunflower Garden at T2 and the Cactus Garden at T1.

Both these gardens are open 24 hours and located outdoors with ample seating, making them a good respite away from the bustle of the indoors.

For botanical lovers who prefer the comfort that air-conditioning provides, the Enchanted Garden at T2 is where you’d want to be.

According to an insider, the blooms in this garden are changed seasonally — and because August is Singapore’s birthday month, Orchids are the flowers of choice.

It even features the Dendrobium Singapore Changi Airport, an Orchid hybrid named after — you guessed it — Changi Airport.

Did you know that these spots existed in Changi Airport?

Singapore’s Changi Airport has a stellar reputation and portfolio stacked with awards.

Since the turn of the century, it has received the title of Best Airport in Asia 13 times and the Best Airport in the World 18 times since 2004 to date.

It’s not hard to see why it has received such accolades over the years.

The spots on this list are but some of the initiatives Changi Airport has done to elevate and improve the experience of its visitors.

In the newly refurbished dining area in T2, guests can enjoy a quick snack before their flight in a bright and airy space — with front-row seats for plane-spotting and gazing out into the sky.

Some of these seating areas also come equipped with power sockets for charging your electronics.

Other examples include thoughtful design considerations such as carpeted floors in the transit areas to mute the sometimes unpleasant background noise.

They even vary in design — with T1’s carpets inspired by natural rock formations and flora movements in water, while T2’s carpets take reference from landforms and water bodies.

With all these in mind, the next time Changi Airport makes headlines for being one of the best in the world, you’d know why.

