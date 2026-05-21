Netizen calls out helpers in Bukit Purmei for allegedly sitting instead of walking dogs, receives backlash

Netizen claims to have seen helpers chilling instead of walking dogs, gets told to mind their own business

A netizen has received backlash after calling out some domestic helpers in Singapore for allegedly chilling instead of walking dogs like they were supposed to.

The original poster’s (OP’s) photo, posted in the Dogs Singapore Facebook group on Wednesday (20 May), purportedly showed a helper sitting at a void deck in Bukit Purmei with two small dogs.

Netizen claims helpers sit at secluded spot instead of walking dogs

In the caption, the OP claimed that the helper pictured, along with a few other helpers, tended to sit at a secluded spot for prolonged periods with their dogs in the mornings.

The OP speculated that they did this possibly to avoid being seen by their employers or neighbours.

The helpers would then be using their handphones instead of walking the dogs, the OP alleged, adding:

This is to make dog owners aware that if you task to others the walking of your dog(s), the people assigned might not really be walking the dog.

The OP advised owners to place trackers, such as an AirTag, on their dogs to ensure they were “not being cheated” of exercise.

Netizens say OP is barking up the wrong tree

However, the post attracted significant controversy, with other netizens saying that the OP was barking up the wrong tree.

It received more than 1,400 reactions and close to 300 comments at the time of writing, with many commenters telling the OP to mind their own business and “stop assuming”.

One even called the OP a “Karen” and accused them of “spying”.

Netizens suggest that dogs may have been walked earlier

Another contributor who hounded the OP asked how they knew that the helper hadn’t already walked the dogs before sitting down.

One user said something similar, sharing that their dog needed to rest every 10 minutes.

But the OP retorted that they had observed the helper from their flat and noticed her resting for about an hour.

One user even questioned the practice of asking helpers to walk dogs. “If you want your dog walked, walk it yourself?” they exclaimed.

But a handful of netizens agreed with the OP, alleging that it was “very common” for helpers to use their phones or chat instead of walking the dog.

Also read: Pet Dog Spotted With Plastic Bag Tied Around Body At Woodlands HDB, Helper Defends Actions

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Featured image adapted from Facebook and Helena Lopes on Pexels. Photo on the right for illustration purposes only.