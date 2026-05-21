46-year-old man arrested after wielding hacksaws at open carpark in Bukit Batok

Man with hacksaws in Bukit Batok arrested for possession of an offensive weapon

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Monday (18 May) after he was seen wielding hacksaws at an open carpark in Bukit Batok.

Footage of the incident posted on TikTok showed the man being confronted by four police officers.

Police respond to call about man holding 2 hacksaws in Bukit Batok

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at 9.10pm on 18 May.

It came from the vicinity of Bukit Batok Street 31.

There, officers found a man holding two hacksaws at an open carpark.

Man complies with police orders

Judging from the red lasers directed at his body in the TikTok video, the officers pointed tasers at the man, who was wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt and jeans.

One of the officers seems to be holding a riot shield.

SPF said that the police officers drew their tasers and verbally commanded him to drop the hacksaws as he posed a potential threat of serious hurt to himself and others.

After wavering for a moment, the man eventually squatted down, complying with the officers’ instructions, according to the clip.

Man arrested, no injuries reported

Later, police officers appeared to be detaining the man on the pavement.

Two police cars — one parked in a space and the other on the road — were at the scene, along with several other officers.

SPF said the man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

No injuries were reported.

Man with penknife arrested at Jalan Besar in Nov 2025

SPF said it is “committed to ensuring public safety” and pledged to take “necessary action” to manage such situations effectively.

In November last year, several police officers, some bearing riot shields, apprehended a man who brandished a penknife along Syed Alwi Road.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with possessing an offensive weapon without lawful authority or lawful purpose along a public road.

Also read: Man with penknife arrested by police with riot shields at Jalan Besar in 6 Nov incident

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @kssi388 on TikTok.