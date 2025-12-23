Man with penknife arrested by police with riot shields at Jalan Besar in 6 Nov incident

Man with penknife arrested in Jalan Besar on 6 Nov, later charged in court

A man who brandished a penknife was apprehended and arrested by the police in Jalan Besar, in an incident that took place on 6 Nov.

Footage of the incident, which was posted on Facebook, showed the man surrounded by at least six officers, some bearing riot shields.

Police apprehend man in Jalan Besar

The man, who was wearing a grey T-shirt, lifted both his arms in the air.

Suddenly, the officers moved in on him.

He was then wrestled to the ground.

Police handcuff man & search him

After subduing the man, he is held on the ground for about a minute before being led to the side of the road in handcuffs.

On the pavement, he is body searched by an officer.

In response to questions by the officers, he could be heard repeatedly saying, “no”.

Man charged for carrying penknife in Jalan Besar

The incident took place along Syed Alwi Rd at 10.12pm on 6 Nov, according to court documents seen by 8world News.

The 42-year-old suspect named Gobi, who goes by one name, was accused of carrying a penknife at the location.

On 8 Nov, he was charged with possessing an offensive weapon without lawful authority or lawful purpose along a public road, under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act.

If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison and at least six strokes of the cane.

Man offered bail, but still in custody

Gobi was remanded for medical assessment after being charged.

His case was mentioned in court again on 28 Nov, upon which his bail was set at S$15,000.

However, he is still in custody as his bail was not paid.

His case will be mentioned again on 26 Dec.

