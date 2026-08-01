Man charged after allegedly wielding 40cm-long knife during dispute along Selegie Road

21-year-old man allegedly conceals knife in shirt, brandishes it at 3 others at Selegie

A man has been charged in court after allegedly brandishing a 40cm-long knife along Selegie Road.

The 21-year-old allegedly did this during a dispute with three others, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a press release on Friday (31 July) that was sent to MS News.

Man seen holding rod-like object at Selegie

On Monday (27 July) morning, the man was seen holding a “rod-like object” at Selegie Road.

According to preliminary investigations, he had concealed the knife beneath the back of his shirt, then confronted three other people over a dispute.

He then allegedly retrieved the knife and brandished it at them, before leaving the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Knife recovered after man disposes of it & gets arrested

SPF was alerted to the dispute at about 4.48am, it said.

Officers from the Central Police Division identified the man after conducting extensive ground enquiries and viewing police cameras.

He was arrested, and the knife recovered along Middle Road after he had disposed of it.

Man charged with carrying offensive weapons in public places

On Saturday (1 Aug), the man was charged with carrying offensive weapons in public places, under Section 6 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

If convicted, he faces a prison term of up to three years and at least six strokes of the cane.

SPF said it takes a “serious view” of such “brazen acts” as they pose a danger to public safety and well-being.

It will not hesitate to take “firm action” against those who “blatantly disregard the law”, it added.

Also read: 18-year-old youth arrested for wielding knife in Bukit Panjang, no injuries reported

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.