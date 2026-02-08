18-year-old youth arrested for wielding knife in Bukit Panjang, no injuries reported

Male teenager seen being arrested by several police officers after wielding knife in Bukit Panjang

An 18-year-old youth was arrested in Bukit Panjang over the weekend for wielding a knife in public.

A video of the incident was posted by @sgfollowsall on Instagram, showing the teenager being arrested by several police officers.

Youth ordered to get down on the ground

In the clip, which was recorded by a group of youths from the other side of a basketball court, the youth was heard being ordered to “Get down!”

The youths reacted with amusement at the sight as the officers pinned him down on the ground.

However, they did not interfere, with one youth asking, “Are they holding guns?”

The same youth also noted that there was “only one guy” being nabbed.

Others were urged in Chinese not to approach the scene and avoid getting in the way of the police.

The caption of the post said this happened at Fajar basketball court and added that the youth had allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to stab people.

Knife seized after teenager arrested in Bukit Panjang

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 8.40pm on Saturday (7 Feb) night.

The call came from Block 518 Jelapang Road, which is about 260m away from the basketball court.

An 18-year-old male teenager was arrested for carrying an offensive weapon in a public place, SPF added.

No injuries were reported, but a knife was seized as evidence.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.