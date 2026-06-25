BMW driver hits cyclist while turning into Thomson Road petrol station without signalling, some claim blind spot

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Petrol station staff quickly went to check on the fallen cyclist.

By - 25 Jun 2026, 10:26 am

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BMW driver knocks down cyclist, netizens debate who’s at fault

An accident involving a BMW car and a bicycle has left netizens divided as to which party was at fault.

It occurred when the car driver turned into a petrol station on Thomson Road as the cyclist was crossing the road.

bmw cyclist turn signal

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

Numerous netizens noted the lack of a turn signal, but some suggested the cyclist could have been in a blind spot.

Cyclist left sitting on road after collision outside petrol station

According to the dashcam footage timestamp, the incident happened on 23 June at 1.21pm.

The video showed a BMW car travelling along the leftmost lane of Thomson Road. Behind it and closer to the kerb rode a cyclist, who kept a small distance away.

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

After a short while, the BMW slowed down and made a left turn into a Singapore Petroleum Company (SPC) petrol station.

Notably, the driver did not appear to use her turn signals.

bmw cyclist turn signal

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

The turning BMW then struck the cyclist who had caught up with the vehicle. He went crashing onto the road, dropping a bag in the process.

bmw cyclist turn signal

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

Two SPC station employees hurried over to check on the cyclist, who had managed to sit up.

Shortly after, the BMW driver also emerged from her car.

bmw cyclist turn signal

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for comment.

Numerous commenters blame cyclist despite lack of turn signal from BMW

Netizens quickly questioned why the BMW driver failed to use the turn signal or check for the cyclist.

Source: Facebook

Many, however, blamed the cyclist despite the lack of a turn signal. They put out the claim that the cyclist stayed in the driver’s blind spot.

Source: Facebook

One commenter rejected this argument, suggesting that the driver created her own blind spot by “making a last-minute left turn”.

They pointed out that the cyclist had been following the car for a substantial length of time, and so should have been kept in mind.

Source: Facebook

Also read: Cyclist nearly gets hit by lorry on Nicoll Highway, brakes in time & falls off bike

Cyclist nearly gets hit by lorry on Nicoll Highway, brakes in time & falls off bike

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.

Article written by:

Ethan Oh
Ethan Oh
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