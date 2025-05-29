Elderly woman slips & drowns in River Valley condo pool

A 74-year-old woman drowned in a River Valley condominium pool after slipping and remaining submerged for more than 12 minutes before help arrived.

She was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to hospital.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred on the morning of 31 July 2024 at Yong An Park.

The victim, Ye Xiuzhen (name transliterated from Mandarin), was a retiree from China and had moved to Singapore with her family in January that year.

Drowns minutes before private swimming lesson

At a coroner’s inquiry held on Wednesday (28 May), it was revealed that Madam Ye had scheduled a one-on-one swimming lesson that day.

She arrived early and entered the 0.9m-deep section of the pool with a waist flotation ring, intending to practise walking exercises.

Surveillance footage showed that Madam Ye, a beginner swimmer, had been in the water for about a minute when she slipped backwards and began struggling face-down.

She attempted to reach the edge but took two minutes to do so, by which point she had already become motionless.

Was in water for about 12 minutes before help arrived

Madam Ye’s swimming coach arrived approximately 12 minutes later, pulled her from the pool, and immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Security staff retrieved an automated external defibrillator (AED) and called for an ambulance.

Paramedics found her unconscious upon arrival and transported her to Singapore General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12.40pm.

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death as drowning.

No legal requirement for lifeguards at private pools

During the inquiry, a Sport Singapore safety expert testified that Singapore law does not mandate the presence of lifeguards at either public or private swimming pools.

In response to a question from Madam Ye’s daughter, he clarified that while lifeguards are not legally required at private pools, some condominiums choose to engage them during peak hours as a precaution.

The expert noted that drowning can happen within seconds, and strongly recommended that elderly individuals and novice swimmers be closely supervised when in the water.

He added that in many drowning cases, victims tend to panic and focus solely on breathing, often forgetting that the water may be shallow enough for them to stand.

This, he explained, appeared to be what happened in Madam Ye’s case.

Although she had received basic swimming instruction, she seemed overwhelmed and physically exhausted, ultimately unable to keep herself afloat.

The coroner’s verdict is expected to be delivered at a later date.

