62-year-old S’porean proves ageing doesn’t mean slowing down, fills her days with new experiences & friends

From quieter days at home to a fuller social life at 62

Since her husband passed away, life has been noticeably quieter at the Bedok North home of 62-year-old retiree Rahimah Bte Othman.

While she lives with her 22-year-old daughter, much of the day is her own when the girl is at school. But Madam Rahimah is not one to sit still.

As she grows older, she remains mindful of her health and safety. From time to time, she asks a neighbour to check in on her, a simple precaution that helps her continue living independently.

“I must take care of myself,” she tells MS News matter-of-factly.

Still, staying safe was never her only goal. Madam Rahimah wanted something more: conversation, laughter, and a sense of community. And she found it.

Choosing to stay active and connected

Madam Rahimah describes herself as outgoing and talkative. While she would step out occasionally, her social circle remained small, and she was keen to build more meaningful relationships.

Ageing, she acknowledges, comes with its own set of challenges. For instance, she needs to manage her chronic conditions and keep an extra careful eye on her overall health.

So she made small adjustments to her daily routine, arranging neighbour check-ins and being more mindful of her well-being, steps that helped her stay safe and self-reliant.

But amid these practical measures, Madam Rahimah realised something important: she wasn’t looking for help.

She was looking for people.

“I don’t want to just stay at home,” she says. “I want to mix around.”

The invitation that changed everything

That opportunity came through a friend, 69-year-old Rosna Bte Abdul Rahman, who encouraged Madam Rahimah to visit the NTUC Health Active Ageing Centre (Care) at Bedok North.

“I told her, come and try,” Madam Rosna recalls. They began attending activities together in July 2024.

Madam Rahimah was unsure what to expect at first. The early sessions felt unfamiliar and she did not know many people, but staff members and fellow seniors were warm and welcoming, and it did not take long for her to start feeling comfortable.

Soon, shared hobbies helped build the connections Madam Rahimah had been looking for.

From crochet and bead art to sewing groups, and even cheering on friends at NTUC Health Active Ageing Centres’ Walking Football Championships, conversations flowed easily around her.

Outings and special programmes added even more energy to the calendar. Activities vary from month to month, but the line-up remains lively and ever-evolving.

Madam Rahimah admits she was pleasantly surprised by how lively the environment felt. “I didn’t expect so many activities!” she says with a smile.

A packed calendar and growing confidence

These days, Madam Rahimah attends activities several times a week, and her schedule often fills up quickly.

Crochet remains her favourite, though she also enjoys bead art, sewing sessions, community outings, health talks, and hands-on craft workshops.

She also takes part in intergenerational programmes, where seniors and children come together through fun and engaging activities and festive celebrations, and enjoys simply “eating yummy food” with friends.

Her wide range of interests is supported by the centre’s diverse programme offerings. In a single month, seniors can take part in activities such as walking football, chair Zumba, seated exercise, ukulele, line dancing, calligraphy, chess, Zentangle art, language classes, and fishing programmes, alongside birthday celebrations and community health initiatives.

There is always something happening, and Madam Rahimah now looks forward to her days with a sense of anticipation. “I get upset when I miss a programme,” she jokes.

Rohani Binte Samat, 61, shares a similar experience. Since joining the centre on 9 July 2024, she has taken part in exercise programmes, cycling sessions, bead art workshops, sewing activities, and even online chess.

Soon, she may help facilitate bead art sessions herself. It’s a natural progression and reflects how, at the centre, seniors aren’t just participants in activities. They are contributors who learn, lead, and support one another.

More than activities, a steady presence

Beyond the programmes themselves, the centre offers something quieter but equally meaningful: consistency and a genuine sense of belonging.

Staff members regularly send reminders about upcoming sessions and outings, and will call to check in when needed.

These small gestures may seem simple, but they matter, especially on days when memory slips or motivation dips.

For seniors living independently, that steady presence offers reassurance. It isn’t just about having activities to pass the time, but about structure, connection, and the comfort of knowing someone will notice if you are missing.

Madam Rahimah appreciates that sense of care.

“They will message and call,” she says. “They don’t forget us.”

Rethinking what it means to grow older

While her busy new schedule certainly keeps her active, Madam Rahimah does not deny the realities of ageing.

Medical appointments still fill parts of her calendar, and she is mindful of physical limits and recovery times. But she chooses not to focus on the numbers.

“For me, I don’t think about how old I am,” she says. “I think about staying active.”

Madam Rosna agrees, and Madam Rohani nods in agreement. All three share a similar mindset: they would rather focus on feeling young and staying engaged than counting the years.

At this stage of life, they say, there is finally time to do things for themselves. Old hobbies can be rediscovered, new ones explored, and friendships strengthened along the way.

Growing older, in their view, does not mean doing less. It simply means doing life a little differently.

A new chapter built on community

Today, Madam Rahimah rarely stays home for long. Her days are filled with activities, conversations, and friendships that bring both structure and excitement to her routine.

Joining the NTUC Health Active Ageing Centre has expanded her social circle and brought new energy to her everyday life.

Across Singapore, NTUC Health’s Active Ageing Centres aim to support seniors holistically by keeping them physically active, socially connected, and mentally engaged.

At the same time, they offer reassurance to families that their loved ones remain supported and part of a community.

For Madam Rahimah, the change is simple but meaningful. “I don’t feel alone,” she says.

Growing older has not meant slowing down. If anything, it has simply given her more reasons to step out and stay connected.

Those interested in learning more about NTUC Health’s programmes, joining activities, or volunteering at an Active Ageing Centre can visit their official website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to see what a day at the Active Ageing Centres looks like.

With a network of 27 locations across Singapore, seniors can visit any NTUC Health Active Ageing Centre, each offering its own unique mix of programmes. Activity calendars for each centre are available online, making it easy to explore what’s on before heading down.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with NTUC Health.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Wani Khan.