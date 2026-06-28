Father in M’sia sexually abuses daughter until she got pregnant, gets 39 years’ jail & 10 strokes of the cane

Father in Malaysia sexually abuses daughter until she got pregnant, had been doing so since she was 12

A father in Malaysia was sentenced to 39 years in prison for sexually abusing his own biological daughter to the point that she got pregnant.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the crimes were first revealed when the father took his daughter to get examined by a doctor.

Pregnancy revealed history of abuse

The examination found that the young girl was at least six weeks pregnant. Police were alerted to the abuse on 18 June after the hospital alerted them.

Further investigation revealed the abuse that led to her pregnancy. The 46-year-old was arrested on 19 June and subsequently hit with multiple counts of rape.

The man was accused of abusing his own daughter on at least three occasions — twice in 2024 and once in June 2026. The abuse began as early as when the girl was only 12 years old.

The father pleaded guilty to all charges and requested a reduction in his sentence.

Judge did not reduce sentence

The charges levied against him carried a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of 30, along with caning. Considering the facts of the case, the judge opted not to reduce his sentence.

Although the judge acknowledged that the man had immediately pleaded guilty to the court, his “heinous” acts, which caused the suffering of a 12-year-old child, could not be ignored.

He was sentenced to 39 years in prison along with 10 strokes of the cane. Additionally, the judge also ordered rehabilitation while in prison and to be under police supervision for two years after his release.

Also read: Man in M’sia sentenced to 165 years’ jail & 110 strokes of cane for raping his 2 daughters



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Featured image adapted from Utusan Malaysia.