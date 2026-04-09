Man in M’sia sentenced to 165 years’ jail & 110 strokes of cane for raping his 2 daughters

Man in Malaysia pleads guilty to raping 2 daughters, sentenced to 165 years’ jail and 110 strokes of cane

On Wednesday (8 April), a 54-year-old man in Sabah, Malaysia was sentenced to 165 years in prison and 110 strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to raping his two daughters.

Judge Suhaila Selag handed down the sentence at the Sessions Court after the defendant entered his plea for all 11 charges.

Daughters endured years of abuse and threats

The case came to light after the two daughters, now aged 22 and 25, lodged a report at a police station in Tawau on 22 March.

According to police, the abuse began when the victims were only 15 and 18 years old.

The father subjected his daughters to repeated sexual assault at various locations across Lahad Datu and Tawau.

Investigations revealed that he consistently coerced them into sexual acts by threatening them with physical violence if they refused.

In addition to the crimes against his daughters, the man faced one further charge involving another woman.

Sentenced to prison and caning

The man was charged under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and 10 strokes of the cane per count.

He faced five counts involving his 25-year-old daughter and six counts involving his 22-year-old daughter.

For the final ruling, the court imposed 15 years of imprisonment for each of the 11 charges.

These sentences are to be served consecutively, resulting in a total of 165 years behind bars.

Furthermore, the judge ordered 10 strokes of the cane for each count, bringing the total to 110 strokes.