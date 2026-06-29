5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Sichuan in China, 13 people injured

5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Sichuan Province

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Gaoxian County in Yibin City, Sichuan, at 12.12am on Monday (29 June).

13 people sustained injuries while 196 residents were evacuated to safer areas.

21 homes damaged in quake

The epicentre had a 6km depth and was located at 28.50 degrees north latitude and 104.69 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Authorities reported structural damage to 21 homes, with three sustaining relatively severe cracks.

10 affected residents were resettled and temporarily stayed with relatives or friends.

Inspection teams identified rockfalls along 12 road sections, which have since been cleared.

Transportation, electricity, and communications remained largely uninterrupted in the epicentre area.

Authorities activated Level-III emergency response

Relevant municipal departments as well as county and district authorities took swift action to carry out damage assessments and disaster relief work.

Yibin’s earthquake relief headquarters swiftly activated a Level-III emergency response.

China operates a four-tier emergency response system, with Level 1 being the highest level of response.

13 people were mildly injured while 196 people were relocated

At the time of writing, no major casualties have been reported

13 people sustained minor injuries and were hospitalised for medical treatment.

At least 225 people have been evacuated and relocated to safe areas, according to Beijing News.

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Featured image adapted from Guancha and Beijing News.