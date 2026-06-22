3.3-magnitude earthquake hits coast of Johor, authorities continue to monitor situation

3.3-magnitude earthquake strikes coast of Batu Pahat in Johor

An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale struck the waters off the coast of Batu Pahat, Johor, on Sunday morning (21 June) at 1.17am.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued an official notice on its Facebook page, stating that the quake’s epicentre was centred at coordinates 1.7 degrees North and 102.7 degrees East, positioning it roughly 20km southwest of Batu Pahat.

Its depth was measured to be 10km.

MetMalaysia continue to monitor situation closely

“Tremors may have been felt in the surrounding areas of Batu Pahat, Johor. The Malaysian Meteorological Department will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the department stated.

Additionally, the agency urged any residents who experienced the vibrations or tremors to help authorities assess the situation by completing their official online feedback survey.

Also read: 7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Sabah, some S’poreans report feeling tremors



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Featured image adapted from Malaysian Meteorological Department on Facebook.