7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Sabah, some S’poreans report feeling tremors

Singaporeans report tremors in East Coast after 7.1-magnitude quake near Sabah, Malaysia

In the early hours of Monday (23 Feb), a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Sabah, sending tremors across parts of Malaysia and reportedly as far as Singapore.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred at 12.57am, about 55km off the coast of Sabah.

The agency assessed that there was a low likelihood of fatalities or significant ground damage, and no tsunami warning was issued.

Bernama reported that tremors were felt across Sabah, as well as parts of Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

However, local authorities said no incidents were reported following the quake.

Residents in Singapore say they felt swaying

At around 1am, a Singapore resident took to Reddit to ask if others had experienced tremors.

The user, who lives in the East Coast area, described feeling noticeable swaying that was “more severe than previous times”, adding that the sensation was strong enough to wake them up.

They also said it was the “strongest tremor” they had ever experienced in Singapore.

Others chimed in, claiming they felt movement in areas including Stevens, Punggol, Hougang, and Ang Mo Kio.

One user in the Central region remarked that it “must’ve been a strong quake” to be felt there.

On the other hand, several residents, including those in Bedok and the western parts of Singapore, said they did not notice anything unusual.

MS News has reached out to the individuals for more details about their experiences.

MSS says no tremors reported locally

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said there were “no reports of tremors” in Singapore.

They added that the earthquake’s epicentre was approximately 1,509km away from the Republic.

