Harpreet Singh hosts Punggol residents to ‘Dear You’ Teochew screening, touched by movie’s story

Harpreet Singh praises ‘Dear You’ movie after hosting screening for Punggol residents, describes story as ‘beautiful’

Over a month after its initial screening, the Teochew film ‘Dear You’ is still touching the hearts of Singaporeans.

This time around, it was Harpreet Singh and his Punggol residents.

The Workers’ Party (WP) member described the film as “beautiful” and “tender”, adding that hearing Teochew brought back memories of his time growing up in Hougang.

Harpreet Singh says Dear You brought back memories of childhood in Hougang

‘Dear You’ has been at the centre of a cultural debate regarding Singapore’s past since before its premiere.

The film, originally in Teochew, was announced to be dubbed in Mandarin for most of its local screenings.

Many, including politicians, weighed in on the matter, with several Members of Parliament (MPs) organising community screenings of the film.

WP Punggol team member Harpreet Singh took to Facebook on 31 July to share highlights from one such event, which he attended on 28 July.

The WP Punggol team hosted Punggol residents for a screening of the film’s Teochew-language version at Golden Village VivoCity.

“There was a genuine sense of a community coming together to watch a very special Teochew movie,” he said.

Mr Singh described the film as a “beautiful, tender, touching love story”, adding that it touched everyone in the audience, regardless of dialect or background.

For me, the evening was particularly special. Hearing Teochew brought back so many memories of my Hougang childhood.

He managed to invite some of his childhood Teochew kampong friends to watch the film.

Mr Singh even addressed the audience briefly in Teochew, to the laughter of many.

Anonymous donor secured second movie hall for Punggol residents

He thanked everyone involved in the organising of the event, as well as the residents who showed up.

Previously, on 15 July, the response of the residents to the announced screening had been overwhelming.

As a result, an anonymous donor helped the WP Punggol team to secure a second movie hall at Golden Village VivoCity so more residents could join in.

Mr Singh thus also expressed his gratitude to the “wonderful” donor.

Also read: David Neo watches ‘Dear You’ with Tampines seniors, says dialect & Mandarin both have a place

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Featured image adapted from Harpreet Singh Nehal on Facebook.