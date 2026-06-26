POPULAR Members Sale has 20% off storewide, plus up to 70% off books, stationery & more for 4 days only

POPULAR Members Sale returns with school supply deals, lucky dips, and prizes from 3 to 6 July 2026

With the June school holidays coming to an end and the new term creeping up faster than an unfinished homework pile, the back-to-school scramble is officially upon us.

If your kid’s school supplies are in dire need of emergency replenishment, fret not. POPULAR’s annual Members Sale is happening from 3 to 6 July 2026, making it a handy early-term top-up for books, stationery, and other school essentials.

Taking place across all POPULAR bookstores in Singapore, the four-day sale will feature deals on books, stationery, assessment titles, gadgets, and more.

Beyond the shopping deals, there will also be rewards and activities to look out for, including vouchers, lucky draws, and cash prizes worth up to S$1,500.

Enjoy 20% off storewide on stationery, books, and assessment titles

Whether you’re a student easing back into class mode or a parent trying to make sure your child doesn’t start the term unprepared, the right school supplies can make a big difference.

POPULAR Members can enjoy 20% off selected regular-priced categories both in-store and online, including stationery, English books, Chinese books, assessment books, and even titbits. Simply present your POPULAR Card or e-Card in-store, or log in to the online store to enjoy the discount.

That means you can pick up new pens, notebooks, files, revision guides, snacks to munch on, and more while the school term is still fresh, without letting your back-to-school budget spiral.

Some POPULAR Picks to look out for include kid-friendly reads such as ‘InvestiGators 10: Weather Or Not’ (U.P. S$23.93). For older readers, check out ‘A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder’ (U.P. S$17.22), the bestselling mystery novel that inspired the Netflix hit series.

For revision season, parents can check out assessment titles such as ‘Science It Up! Topic By Topic’ (U.P. S$8.90 each) and ‘Conquer English Cloze Workbook’ (U.P. S$10.95 each), with options available from Primary 1 to 6.

There are also ‘Maths Simulated Exam Papers’ (U.P. S$18.90 to S$23.90) to help students practise under exam conditions and get familiar with the format before the real deal.

On the stationery and school gear front, picks include Deli Sketch Markers (U.P. S$19.90 to S$39.90), Paw Patrol water bottles (U.P. S$14.90 each), KAGS ergonomic school backpacks (U.P. S$169.90 each), and a Paw Patrol magnetic whiteboard set (U.P. S$10.90), which comes with one marker and four magnets for quick notes, revision reminders, or mini practice sessions at home.

Do note that the 20% discount is not applicable to the free Follower tier, and cannot be used with other discount vouchers or promotions.

Even if you’re not yet a POPULAR Member, there are still deals to enjoy. Shoppers who spend S$30 nett can access purchase-with-purchase deals, available to all customers at all stores.

Star Deals of up to 70% off at POPULAR Bras Basah Complex

For those who love a bigger bargain hunt, POPULAR Bras Basah Complex will have Member-exclusive Star Deals of up to 70% off.

Book lovers can look out for some especially tempting finds, including the ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Sherlock Holmes’ box sets at 30% and 60% off respectively.

The ‘It Ends With Us’ set and ‘Shadow and Bone: The Collector’s Edition’ are also going at 60% off.

Collectors can also pick up leather-bound editions such as ‘The Complete Novels of Jane Austen’ and ‘The Collection of Works of H.G. Wells’, each at 70% off, whether to build up their home library or stock up on gifts that spread the love of the classics.

There are also more assessment book deals for parents and teachers stocking up on extra practice, including EPH Mid-Year Review Papers at two for S$8.80 (U.P. S$6 each), as well as selected EPH and Casco assessment titles at 30% off.

For stationery and activity supplies, picks include the Stabilo Boss Original Deskset Arty Set of 23 at 40% off (U.P. S$49.45), Faber-Castell Classic Colour Pencils Box of 60 at S$24 (U.P. S$32.60), and Crayola activity kits at S$19.90 each (U.P. S$54.90 each).

If your taste runs a little more quirky, selected Fuggler plushies are also available at 30% off (U.P. S$21.90 to S$29.90 each), making them a fun pick for collectors, complete with their trademark human-like teeth and mischievous grins.

Get personalised charms and win prizes worth up to S$3,400

Since you’re already planning to stock up during the sale, you might as well get a little more out of your shopping trip.

POPULAR Members who spend a minimum of S$80 nett in a single receipt, excluding gadget and IT purchases, will receive a sure-win lucky dip with prizes of up to S$15 in Books & Stationery Cash Vouchers.

On 4 and 5 July 2026, shoppers who meet the S$80 nett spend requirement can also customise a personalised charm at POPULAR Bras Basah Complex from 10am to 7.30pm.

It’s a cute little keepsake to clip onto your bag, pencil case, water bottle, or keys, especially if you’ve also been swept up in the charm-everything trend.

Meanwhile, POPULAR Members who spend S$100 nett in a single receipt, excluding gadget and IT purchases, at POPULAR Bras Basah Complex will receive an additional lucky draw chance to win prizes worth up to S$3,400.

There are some pretty tempting prizes up for grabs, including a 2D1N staycation package for a family of four at Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, a Kobo Clara BW eReader, a Xiaomi robot vacuum, a Ninja Blast compact blender, POPULAR vouchers, Pop Mart collectibles, and more.

Gadget deals open to all shoppers

The savings aren’t limited to books and stationery. Selected gadget and IT deals are open to all shoppers, making it a good opportunity to pick up a new device, upgrade your setup, or shop for a gift, even if you’re not a POPULAR Member.

Highlights include an additional S$40 instant discount on the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Portable Misting Fan, bringing it further below its promo price of S$169 (U.P. S$199).

There are also attractive freebies up for grabs. Purchase selected Gaston Luga backpacks, weekenders, or carry cases and receive a complimentary Gaston Luga crossbody bag worth S$99.

Gamers can enjoy the same free crossbody bag with selected Nintendo Switch OLED consoles, while selected Insta360 GO 3S Retro Bundles come with the gift as well.

Apple fans aren’t left out either. From July 2026 onwards, Apple products will be available at selected POPULAR Bookstores, including Jurong Point, NEX, and Tampines Mall.

With selected purchases of the Apple iPad A16, MacBook Neo, or iPhone 17 at these outlets, shoppers can receive either a complimentary Gaston Luga crossbody bag worth S$99 or a Gaston Luga Splash 14” backpack worth S$179.

Join the Find The Bookworm treasure hunt and win cash prizes

To make the sale feel more like a family day out, POPULAR is also running a Treasure Hunt: Find The Bookworm activity at their NEX, Tampines Mall, Jurong Point, and Waterway Point stores from 3 to 6 July 2026.

It’s basically a simple guess-the-number game with a cute twist. Just visit the participating store of the day, look for the Bookworm, and take a guess at the lucky number.

The first participant to guess correctly wins S$288 cash, while the next three correct guesses will receive S$28 cash each. In total, there are cash prizes worth up to S$1,500 to be won.

Even if your guess misses the mark, you’ll still receive a discount voucher, so your outing won’t be in vain.

Before heading down, keep an eye on POPULAR’s Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok pages, where hints will be shared for the activity.

Not a POPULAR Member yet? This is a pretty good time to hop on board. Sign up for a three-year membership to receive a double-walled glass infuser bottle, while unlocking Member-exclusive deals and promotions for this sale and many shopping trips to come.

For more information on POPULAR Members Sale 2026, visit the official website.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with POPULAR.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Wani Khan.