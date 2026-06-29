Man allegedly slashes elder brother 3 times with parang during dispute at M’sian durian orchard

Man slashes elder brother with parang during dispute at durian orchard

A 62-year-old man was arrested after allegedly slashing his elder brother with a parang during an argument at a durian orchard in Penang.

The dispute reportedly began after the victim confronted his younger brother over damaged property at the orchard.

Brothers argue over damaged items at orchard

Northeast Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad said authorities received a report around 3.50pm on Sunday (21 June).

Preliminary investigation showed that the victim had arrived at the orchard at 3.30pm and discovered that various items at a hut in the orchard had been damaged.

Believing his brother was responsible, he later confronted him.

Victim allegedly slashed three times with parang

The argument soon escalated.

Police said the suspect allegedly grabbed a parang and slashed his elder brother three times before fleeing the scene.

According to The Star, the victim sustained multiple injuries and was taken to Penang Hospital for treatment.

Suspect arrested hours later

At about 6.30pm the same day, officers from the Northeast District Police Headquarters, assisted by the Penang Criminal Investigation Department’s K-9 Unit, arrested the suspect behind the orchard.

He has been remanded for seven days until 28 June to assist with investigations.

Police are investigating the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of Malaysia’s Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt using a dangerous weapon, as well as Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act 1994.

If convicted under Section 326, the suspect could face up to 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine, whipping, or any combination of these penalties.

Also read: Man in Thailand hacks brother-in-law with axe after seeing him hit his sister

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Featured image adapted from Malaysia Gazette.