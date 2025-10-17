Man in Thailand hacks brother-in-law with axe after seeing him hit his sister

Man attacks brother-in-law after seeing sister getting abused

Unable to stand seeing his older sister being abused by her husband, a man hacked his brother-in-law with an axe inside their shared home in Buriram Province, Thailand, on Saturday evening (11 Oct).

According to Thai news outlet Matichon, authorities arrived to find the 60-year-old Burmese national Mr Khaek (real name and surname unknown) lying face up in a pool of blood inside the house.

Meanwhile, the suspect, 58-year-old Mr Samnao, was present at the scene holding the weapon and waiting to turn himself in, Khaosod reported.

Man strikes brother-in-law’s forehead with axe

According to the suspect, he responded after hearing his sister, 61-year-old Mrs Sa-ngao, screaming for help from inside the house.

Worried, the man rushed in only to see Mr Khaek beating her.

Just as Mr Samnao was about to intervene, Mr Khaek, who was intoxicated, suddenly charged forward as if he was going to harm him.

Mr Samnao then picked up an axe and struck Mr Khaek’s forehead once, causing him to fall.

The suspect said he did not intend to kill his brother-in-law.

However, he added that he had seen his older sister being assaulted regularly, causing him to lose control.

Wife of deceased says she was often abused

Meanwhile, the deceased’s wife said she and Mr Khaek had been together for nearly 30 years.

Before the tragic incident, her husband had been drinking alcohol to the point of intoxication and started a fight before beating her as he often did.

Mr Samnao has since been brought to the Prakonchai Police Station for questioning.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.