Father in Thailand shoots 30-year-old son who had been addicted to drugs since sixth grade

Father shoots son who had been using drugs since sixth grade, suspect and victim often argue

Unable to stand his son’s drug addiction and violence, a father shot his 30-year-old son to death inside their home in Udon Thani Province, Thailand.

Police, investigators, and rescuers arrived at the scene after receiving a report regarding the incident, which occurred on Saturday evening (27 Sept) at 8pm.

Son was addicted to methamphetamine

According to Channel 7 News, authorities arrived to find the victim, Mr Tawan, lying facedown in a pool of blood, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

By then, the 63-year-old suspect, Kham Bai, had fled, leaving a homemade long-barreled rifle on a wooden bench in front of the house.

He then waited to surrender to the police at a temple 500 metres away.

Ms Sompong, the victim’s mother, said she had just returned home from selling goods and was preparing to cook for her son when she suddenly heard a gunshot.

Upon checking, she found her son bleeding as he crawled in front of the house. He collapsed soon after.

Ms Sompong said her only son had long been addicted to methamphetamine, and he and her husband often argued.

She recalled that their son hit his father twice and smashed things that morning, but she never thought her husband would shoot him.

“I don’t know how the situation initially unfolded, but people reap what they sow,” she stated.

Son was often violent towards his parents

The suspect reported arriving home after fishing and getting drunk when an argument broke out between him and his son.

According to Matichon, the suspect claimed the victim had started the fight by verbally abusing his mother, shouting sarcastically and calling her an idiot.

“I’ve been fighting with my son all along about his drug addiction. I’ve tried to tell him off, but he won’t listen. He’s been addicted since sixth grade,” the suspect said.

He also alleged that his son didn’t work, often asked them for money, and was violent towards them.

Two days earlier, the victim allegedly kicked his mother until she fell and hit her head.

‘I’m not afraid of going to jail’

Kham Bai initially wanted to slash his son’s neck with a knife to teach him a lesson, but the thought made him sick to the stomach.

Fearing Mr Tawan would hurt others, the father decided to shoot his son.

“I’m not afraid of going to jail. If I see someone using or selling drugs now, I’ll shoot them,” he said.

Following his arrest, Kham Bai was charged with intentional murder, with additional charges under the Firearms Act.

Meanwhile, Mr Tawan’s body is pending a bullet examination and an autopsy before it can be collected for his funeral rites.

Featured image adapted from Ch7HDNews on YouTube, Khaosod.