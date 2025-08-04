Man in Thailand fires shotgun at drug-addicted son, accidentally shoots bedridden mother

Man accidentally injures bedridden 80-year-old mother while trying to shoot drug-addicted son

In a harrowing incident in Udon Thani Province, Thailand, a 61-year-old man trying to confront his drug-addicted son with a shotgun ended up accidentally shooting his bedridden mother instead.

Luang (name transliterated) allegedly lost control during a heated argument and fired a 12-gauge shotgun at his son.

However, instead of hitting its intended target, the shot hit his 80-year-old mother, Ms Phao, who was lying helplessly in the living room.

80-year-old woman seriously injured, son lightly hurt

According to police reports, officers and rescue personnel rushed to the scene after being alerted to the shooting at 2pm on Thursday (31 July).

They found Ms Phao with serious pellet wounds in both legs, though she remained conscious and able to speak.

Outside the house, the son, Komphet, 30, had also been hit. A stray pellet pierced his right hand, but the injury was minor.

Both were rushed to Nong Wua So Hospital, with Ms Phao later transferred to Udon Thani Hospital.

Father claimed it was a moment of desperation

After the shooting, Luang surrendered to the village headman, handing over the firearm and requesting to accompany his mother in the ambulance.

Still visibly agitated, he was later taken into custody by police and charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public area without justifiable cause.

Police said an attempted murder charge may follow, depending on whether his son or mother chooses to press charges.

Man claims meth-addicted son has made life unbearable

Luang told police that Komphet has been addicted to methamphetamine for over a decade, refuses to work, and often steals from the home to fund his addiction, reports Thai news outlet Workpoint News.

That morning, Komphet allegedly tried to take the family’s washing machine to sell, which led to the confrontation.

Luang said he reached a breaking point and retrieved his old shotgun, intending to end the ordeal once and for all.

When he was about to shoot his son, Komphet ran towards where his mother was lying, causing the bullets to strike her legs.

Village headman says father once talked about ending his own life

The village headman confirmed that the family had long been in crisis.

He said he was often called to intervene in domestic disputes at the house and had previously been confided in by Luang.

“He once told me he was thinking of ending his life,” the headman shared, explaining that he had urged him to continue living for his mother.

