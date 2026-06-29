University president in Thailand becomes DJ for orientation, spins EDM tracks to welcome freshmen

Thai university president leads EDM party instead of traditional welcome speech

Freshmen at a university in Thailand received an unexpected welcome when their university president stepped behind the DJ console and performed an EDM set during orientation.

According to Khaosod, the energetic performance quickly became the highlight of the event.

University president performs as ‘DJ Pleumjai’

Khon Kaen University held its “Welcome KKU Freshmen 2026” orientation at the Golden Jubilee Convention Centre on 23 June.

The event welcomed the university’s 63rd batch of undergraduate students from all 22 faculties.

Instead of delivering a traditional opening, Associate Professor Dr Charnchai Panthongviriyakul, President of Khon Kaen University, took to the stage as “DJ Pleumjai”.

He entertained the crowd by mixing contemporary EDM tracks to create a lively atmosphere.

The president later joined members of the university’s executive team in leading an aerobics dance session with the freshmen.

The event’s biggest crowd-pleaser came when the executive board was introduced through an EDM dance performance instead of a conventional presentation.

President encourages students to embrace change

Beyond the music and entertainment, the orientation also included the president’s address to the incoming students.

Dr Charnchai assured the freshmen that the university had prepared a comprehensive environment to support their academic studies, extracurricular activities, sports, and student life.

He also encouraged students to embrace four guiding principles throughout their university journey: change, growth, challenge, and transcendence.

According to the university, these values are intended to inspire students to continually develop themselves and prepare for future success.

Also read: Cat with ‘moustache’ hired as student facilitator at M’sia university ahead of orientation week



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Featured image adapted from Khon Kaen University.