Cat with ‘moustache’ hired as student facilitator at M’sia university ahead of orientation week

Cat with ‘moustache’ employed as facilitator at University of Malaya

Recently, a tuxedo cat named “Kitler” in Malaysia sparked excitement among students at the University of Malaya after being hired as a facilitator.

The cat is known not only for its love of sardine rolls but also for the distinctive pattern on its face that resembles a moustache.

Its job is to ensure all bureaus are well-prepared for Orientation Week

On Tuesday (24 Sept), the University of Malaya announced on Instagram that the institution has appointed Kitler as a student facilitator at Kolej Kediaman 9 (KK9), one of the residential colleges.

The post added that the cat, who has fluffy fur and a love for sardine rolls, has now become a member of the supreme council.

Describing it as having a perfect moustache and a sharp gaze, the university mentioned that the feline’s responsibility includes ensuring that all committees complete their tasks before Orientation Week.

Many students excited to see Kitler

The adorable feline was said to have shown up at College 9 not long ago and has received much love from the staff, reported Sin Chew Daily News.

The announcement has grabbed the attention of many netizens, earning more than 4,200 likes at the time of writing.

Plenty have also flocked to the post and commented about Kitler’s distinctive moustache.

One netizen said the cat has a nice moustache like men.

Another one humorously expressed a wish to kidnap the cat to sleep with her.

One woman shared that she once shared food with Kitler.

Featured image adapted from @unimalaya on Instagram.