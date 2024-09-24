Woman in UK wins prize after her cat brings home winning scratch card

Cat in UK brought scratch card worth S$17 to its owner

A cat in the UK literally brought luck to its owner after bringing home a scratch card which turned out to be a winner.

Earlier this month, TikTok user @meganchristian posted a 27-second video of her cat, Monkey bringing back the lottery scratch card.

In the video, Monkey was seen jumping onto the window ledge with a scratch card in its mouth.

The OP then asked the feline where it had been and what it had brought back.

“Monkey, where have you been, and what have you got?” the OP said while retrieving the card from Monkey’s mouth.

“Scratch card! Is it a winner though?” she exclaimed in surprise, curious about its value.

After examining the scratch card for a few seconds, she discovered the card was worth 10 pounds (S$17).

Netizens joked that cat was helping with bills

The video has gone viral with over 11 million views, and many netizens were amused by what the cat had found.

One netizen quipped that the cat was secretly helping its owner pay her bills.

On a related note, others were jealous that their cats did not contribute towards their rent.

Another TikTok user described the cat as a “provider and a “go-getter”.

One user suggested the TikTok user put a camera on the cat to see where it finds its treasures.

