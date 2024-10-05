Man found dead at Jurong Lake Gardens, investigations ongoing

Man found floating at Jurong Lake Gardens on 5 Oct morning

A 25-year-old man was found dead at Jurong Lake Gardens on Saturday (5 Oct) morning.

In response to MS News‘ queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 8.30am.

The man’s body was found floating in the waters in the vicinity.

Footage circulating online show the area cordoned off by the police.

A police vehicle was also seen responding to the situation.

The man was pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic after he was retrieved from the waters.

The police do not suspect foul play based on initial investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.