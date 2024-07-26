Man found dead in Lakeside Park, police rule out foul play

Man found dead in Lakeside park on 25 July

A middle-aged man was found dead on a pathway leading to Lakeside Park.

In a video shared on the SGFOLLOWSALL Telegram channel, the area could be seen cordoned off by the police.

Police officers were also seen surrounding an ominous blue tent within the cordoned-off area.

Police do not suspect foul play

In response to MS News queries, an SCDF spokesperson said they were alerted to the incident at about 2.50pm on Thursday (25 July).

Paramedics subsequently pronounced a person dead at the scene.

In a separate statement, the police identified the deceased as a 48-year-old man.

The police do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

