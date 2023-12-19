Woman Found Dead At Foot Of Bukit Batok HDB, Police Rule Out Foul Play

44-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At Bukit Batok HDB Block On 18 Dec

A woman was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Bukit Batok on Monday (18 Dec) night.

It is suspected that she may have jumped or fallen off the building.

Police arrived to cordon off the area and cover the body with a blue tent.

Investigations are currently underway.

Woman pronounced dead at the scene at Bukit Batok HDB

According to 8world News, the incident occurred at Block 288E Bukit Batok Street 25.

Accounts from residents in the area claimed that the deceased may have fallen or jumped from the building at around 7.30pm.

8world News shared videos from a reader showing a blue police tent on a patch of grass at the foot of the block.

Officers had also used tape to cordon off the area while they conducted investigations.

Police rule out possibility of homicide

In a statement to 8world News, the police confirmed that they received an alert regarding an incident at the above address at around 8.10pm on 18 Dec.

They added that a 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that there was no foul play.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, here are some hotlines to reach out to for support:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

