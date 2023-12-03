Mother & Baby Fall From Ghim Moh HDB Block & Pass Away, No Foul Play Suspected

Mother & 3-Week-Old Baby Fall From Ghim Moh HDB Block, Passer-By Saw Bodies & Called The Police

A mother and her baby son were reportedly found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Ghim Moh on Sunday (3 Dec).

The pair had reportedly fallen from the block.

The police do not suspect foul play.

Mother & baby found motionless at Ghim Moh block

The tragic incident occurred at about 11.20am on Sunday (3 Dec) morning, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told the paper that they found a 34-year-old woman and a three-week-old baby lying motionless at the foot of Block 29 Ghim Moh Link.

After an assessment by medics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

The police have ruled out foul play, including homicide, and are currently investigating the incident.

2 blue tents seen at Ghim Moh block

When Zaobao arrived at the scene at 12 noon, two dreaded police blue tents were observed on a grass verge at the foot of the block.

Several police officers were nearby.

The police were also seen conducting investigations at a unit in the block, where the two deceased individuals had resided.

Judging from the face-down positions of the bodies, they are believed to have fallen from the block.

The pair are reportedly mother and son, according to the paper.

Passer-by saw bodies & called the police

A passer-by named only as Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin) told Zaobao that he had walked past the scene of the incident that morning.

When the 40-year-old saw the bodies, he immediately called the police.

Several people, believed to be relatives of the deceased, were also seen sitting nearby.

They looked solemn, with some covering their faces and seemingly weeping.

After the bodies were removed at about 2pm, a woman believed to be a relative returned to the unit. She declined to be interviewed.

Ghim Moh case 2nd involving mother & baby in a month

This is the second such case in less than a month.

On 5 Nov, a mother and her one-year-old baby daughter were reportedly found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Eunos.

The pair had also fallen from the block, according to an eyewitness.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. May they rest in peace.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, here are some hotlines to reach out to for support:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

