Mother & Baby Fall From Eunos HDB Block & Pass Away, No Foul Play Suspected

Mother & 1-Year-Old Baby Fall From Eunos HDB Block, Neighbour Heard Loud Noise

A mother and her baby daughter were reportedly found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Eunos on Sunday (5 Nov).

The pair had apparently fallen from the block, according to an eyewitness.

The police do not suspect foul play.

Mother & baby found dead at Eunos block

The tragic incident occurred at about 12.40pm on Sunday (5 Nov) afternoon, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told the paper that they found a 33-year-old woman and one-year-old baby lying motionless at the foot of Block 35 Eunos Crescent.

Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

2 blue tents seen at Eunos block

Two dreaded police blue tents were observed at the foot of the block.

The police had also cordoned off the fourth floor and were seen conducting investigations at a unit on that floor.

The flat is believed to have been where the two deceased parties lived.

Judging from the positions of the bodies, they could have fallen from the stairwell of the block.

Neighbour heard loud noise before seeing bodies

A neighbour who lives in the same block told Zaobao that he heard a loud noise at about 12.45pm.

The eyewitness, who declined to be named, said he went downstairs to check it out and was shocked to see that two people had fallen.

They appeared to be Chinese, and one of them, a woman, was lying face down.

The other person appeared to be a baby and was still wearing a diaper.

Male relative of mother & baby arrives at Eunos block

At abour 2.40pm, a man believed to be a relative of the deceased arrived at the scene and talked with police officers.

The bodies were taken away at 4.40pm, after which the man returned to the flat with a solemn look and started moving things around.

He declined to speak to reporters.

Deceased pair believed to be mother & daughter

Another neighbour, who also refused to be named, indicated that the deceased were mother and daughter.

They moved into the estate about a year ago, and he would usually greet them.

He described them as quiet, and the woman had two children, including an older son.

The male relative is believed to not be her husband, the resident said.

Police don’t suspect foul play

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect any foul play in relation to the incident.

Specifically, they have ruled out the possibility of homicide.

Investigations are still ongoing.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. May they rest in peace.

