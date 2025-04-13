Motorcycle weaves left & right for no reason on Bukit Panjang road, netizens say rider is warming up tyres

Motorcycle swerves left & right repeatedly in Bukit Panjang, confuses motorists

A motorcycle was seen repeatedly swerving left and right on a road in Bukit Panjang for seemingly no reason, creating a bizarre sight.

The incident allegedly occurred on 11 April at 5.06pm, with the involved vehicles turning onto Fajar Road.

Shortly after, the motorcyclist in front of the camcar began weaving from side to side as if dodging invisible obstacles.

“You see? Alamak!” The camcar driver exclaimed in surprise.

The rider then continued their pattern, the swerving getting even wider and wider as they tailed right behind a black vehicle.

They only stopped the weaving when navigating bends on the road, but got right back into it afterwards.

As they kept swerving up, the exasperated camcar driver vocally questioned what they were up to.

Eventually, the motorcyclist overtook the vehicles in front of it by driving in the middle of the road on a bend.

The camcar driver criticised this as reckless overtaking in the post’s caption.

Commenters joke rider warming up tyres for race

Several netizens joked that the motorcyclist was warming up their tyres behind the “safety car”.

In racing sports like Formula 1, drivers frequently weave from side to side to warm up tyres, which provides better grip on the track.

Another commenter claimed that the rider was attempting to clear wax off new tyres.

However, they acknowledged that the display shown in the video bordered on dangerous driving.

One user even praised the motorcyclist’s “skills” in the weaving.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.