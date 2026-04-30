Man in Thailand gets electrocuted while climbing power pole, causing his head to be severed

Man electrocuted on power pole, ends up with his head decapitated

A 36-year-old man in Thailand was electrocuted while climbing a high-voltage power pole, resulting in his head being severed.

Later identified as Thienchai Upathum (name transliterated from Thai), the victim was reportedly experiencing a manic episode due to his struggle with mental illness.

Victim struck by electrical arc while on high-voltage pole

On Wednesday (29 April), at around 3am, police officials from the Si Songkhram Police Station received a report about a man climbing a power pole in Ban Kha village.

He was reportedly in a state of frenzy.

Although terrified villagers persuaded him to climb down, the situation escalated when the man was struck by an electrical arc.

The shock caused a fire to erupt around his body, and the force of the electrocution severed his head, which fell to the ground.

Crane used to retrieve the deceased’s remains from pole

The police, in coordination with the Saitharn Rescue Team and the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), worked together to cut off the power supply.

A crane truck was also used to retrieve the remains from the pole for forensic examination.

He was struggling with drug addiction

The victim’s 57-year-old father shared that his son had been addicted to drugs, resulting in his loss of interest in work.

Even though he was taken to a psychiatric hospital to receive treatment, the deceased refused to take medication as prescribed.

Also read: Teen in Thailand gets electrocuted while pushing motorbike through floodwaters



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Featured image adapted from Ch8 and Bangkok Post.