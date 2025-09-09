Teen in Thailand gets electrocuted while pushing motorbike through floodwaters

Teen gets electrocuted on 8 Sept while pushing motorbike through floodwaters

A teen boy died of electrocution while wading through floodwaters in Samut Prakan, Thailand in the early hours of Monday (8 Sept).

According to Bangkok Post, witnesses saw 17-year-old Thanakorn Naksutin pushing his motorcycle through the floodwaters when a pickup truck sped past him, creating a wave that threw him off balance.

He held on to a concrete barrier to steady himself, but suddenly collapsed.

Rescuers hesitant to approach teen until power gets cut

It is believed that Thanakorn was electrocuted by live current leaking from a power line running through the concrete barrier.

According to Ch7, witnesses did not dare to help the teen out of fear that they might also get electrocuted.

Even rescuers were not able to approach Thanakorn’s body, which was submerged in the water next to his motorcycle, until power to the scene was cut off.

Exposed wires allegedly ran across concrete barrier

Police are investigating the contractor who placed the barriers and ran a power line over them, and may take legal action.

Electricians from the Phraeksa Subdistrict Municipality had found wires connected to high-voltage poles at the scene of the incident.

The connections were reportedly made without permission and involved exposed wires used as streetlights during construction, posing a risk of electric shocks, leaks, and short circuits.

