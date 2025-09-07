Boy in Thailand braves strong currents to seek rescue for friends stranded in flood

Boy swims through raging flood to get rescue assistance for stranded friends

On Monday (1 Sept), a boy swam through strong currents to find rescue assistance for his three friends, who were stranded in a tree amid flooding in Phetchabun Province, Thailand.

According to Thaiger, the four boys clung to a tree after being swept away by the flood. Having no one around to call for help, one of them decided to swim through the floodwaters.

Braving the raging current, he reached the local community and alerted the Sawang Monkhon Sattha Phetchabun Rescue Foundation, which was at the time distributing food and drinks to flood victims on boats.

Rescuer praises boy’s courage

The boy led the rescuers to the site, where they found his friends perched on a tree, soaked, shocked, and frightened.

The rescuers then brought the boys to safety and helped them calm down before bringing them home to their parents.

Prajit Sookwattana, president of the Sawang Monkhon Sattha Phetchabun Rescue Foundation, said the current at the time was extremely strong, making even boat travel dangerous.

He thus praised the boy for his courage and strong swimming skills, which helped save his friends.

Boys were unaware there was a canal

Following the incident, one of the boys’ uncles reportedly took to Facebook to explain what had occurred.

He said the children walked from their homes to the market to check on the flooding.

On their way back, they decided to wade through rice fields, but were unaware that there was a canal in the area.

They were swept away by the current, which led them to cling to a tree for safety.

Also read: Boy in M’sia rescues 3 stranded cats during flood, praised for his bravery

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ฐิตินนท์ โอ๋ คชนิล on Facebook.