USS WaterWorld Performer Injured After Stunt Allegedly Goes Wrong, Staff Stop Show To Help Him

USS WaterWorld Performer Allegedly Injured During Performance On 17 Nov

Practice and experience go a long way in preventing mishaps when executing stunts. However, things can still go south even for the most seasoned performers.

Recently, a Universal Studios Singapore (USS) visitor was watching the WaterWorld performance when they witnessed an apparent accident.

One of the performers allegedly sustained injuries after landing in a shallow section of the waters.

USS stunt performer allegedly injured during WaterWorld performance

Over the past weekend, a TikTok user shared a video showing the “stunt accident” that took place at the USS WaterWorld performance.

The video started with two actors seemingly in a staged brawl. One of them was attacking with what looked like a sledgehammer while the other protected himself with a makeshift shield.

After a brief coming together, the aggressor donning the helmet came out on top and kicked the other actor onto the ground.

The former celebrated prematurely, turning towards the crowd and leaving his back exposed.

Seeing that his opponent’s attention had been diverted, the actor on the ground got back on his feet. He then swung several punches at the hammer-wielding performer before hurling him into the waters.

Injured USS WaterWorld performer managed to walk off stage on his own

Even though the performer with the helmet managed to scramble to shore, it soon became apparent that something was amiss.

A female actress, who was initially on a nearby platform, suddenly came over to the audience and crossed her arms in an ‘X’, as if to call a time-out on the show.

She later climbed over to check on her fellow performer.

The video then cut to another scene where three individuals were seen rushing to the scene — with one of them carrying a stretcher.

After being surrounded for a minute or so, the seemingly injured actor was able to walk off the stage by himself.

The other actor also gave the audience a thumbs up, likely signalling that his colleague didn’t suffer severe injuries.

Performer allegedly landed in shallow end of water

Speaking to MS News, the OP, a tourist named Bill, said the incident occurred during the WaterWorld performance last Friday (17 Nov).

Recounting the incident, Bill said the performer appeared to have sustained the injury after falling into the shallow end of the water.

However, he was unable to confirm if the actor landed on his head or leg.

Even though he was initially disappointed by the stoppage, Bill commended the staff for prioritising the performers’ safety.

MS News has reached out to USS for a statement on the incident.

We wish the injured performer a speedy and smooth recovery.

Featured image adapted from @hypno_moto on TikTok.