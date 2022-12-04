Crane Used For Demolition Work Collapses At Universal Studios S’pore, No Injuries Reported

Crane At Universal Studios Singapore Topples Over On 3 Dec

As Southeast Asia’s first and only Universal Studios theme park, Universal Studios Singapore (USS) regularly receives a huge number of visitors. Incidents in the area can thus be frightening to behold.

Recently, a crane used for demolition work fell at the theme park. No injuries occurred, and authorities are now closely reviewing the accident.

In addition, they have stopped the contractor from conducting further work while the investigation takes place.

Crane at Universal Studios Singapore collapses

At around 4.50pm on Saturday (3 Dec), a netizen posted footage of the incident to Facebook.

According to him, it occurred less than an hour beforehand at Sentosa. The background of the video reveals the location to be at USS.

In the footage itself, a red crane lies on its side, blocking nearly the entire walkway at the theme park.

Review into incident ongoing

A spokesperson for Resorts World Sentosa said no guests, team members or workers on site were injured from the incident.

They also stressed that the safety of their guests and team members remains the theme park’s top priority.

Resorts World Sentosa is now assisting authorities with the investigation.

The construction company had been using the crane for demolition work at USS. In light of the ongoing review, the contractor in possession of the site has been stopped from carrying out further work.

MS News has reached out to the Ministry of Manpower for comment.

Fewer workplace deaths in 3rd quarter of 2022

Unfortunately, this hasn’t been the only workplace accident to occur as of late.

Last week, two more reports of workplace fatalities emerged. One of them, a 69-year-old cleaner, fell from a height while cleaning a window at a condominium in Orchard.

However, there has been a slight improvement in the number of workplace accidents.

According to the Workplace Safety and Health Council on 1 Dec, fewer workplace deaths and major injuries occurred in the third quarter of 2022.

