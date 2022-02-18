Minion Land Is Coming To Universal Studios Singapore

Singapore’s one and only theme park is going through a facelift later this year.

As part of efforts to revitalise the tourism sector, Universal Studios Singapore (USS) will be expanding their roster with the introduction of Minion Land.

Image courtesy of Universal Parks & Resorts

The beloved yellow characters from Despicable Me will be invading USS and bringing along the world’s first original ride.

Construction of the new attraction will begin in the second quarter of 2022.

World’s first 3D ride only in Minion Land USS

In a press release on Thursday (17 Feb), USS shared that construction is set to start on the new zone soon.

Beyond calling the new area home, the Minions will also be bringing along a whole host of new rides for visitors to enjoy.

In a world’s first that’s exclusive to USS, the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem ride will be making its debut at Minion Land.



Image courtesy of Universal Parks & Resorts

This new ride uses immersive motion-simulator 3D technology and a hyper-realistic projection system to transport visitors to the Despicable Me universe. You’ll feel like you’re right there with the mischievous characters as they navigate their typically chaotic lives.

Outside, themed shops and restaurants ensure that you’ll still be part of the Despicable Me experience wherever you go.

Construction set to begin in Q2 2022

Earlier this year, we reported that the S.E.A Aquarium will be undergoing a major revamp by 2024.

Tripling in size and renaming to Singapore Oceanarium, the newfound space will be used to champion marine education and the protection of our environment.

Construction on the Singapore Oceanarium as well as Minion Land will both begin simultaneously in the second quarter of 2022.

Time for a refresh at USS

After years of entertaining visitors, it’s about time that the USS undergoes a refresh.

We hope that the new zones and rides will attract even more people to USS.

