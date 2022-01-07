Singapore Oceanarium Will Feature Holographic Versions Of Rare Ocean Creatures

As far as attractions in Singapore go, S.E.A. Aquarium is arguably one of the more popular ones out there.

Despite its popularity, our favourite aquarium isn’t one to rest on its laurels.

Come 2024, S.E.A. Aquarium will expand to 3 times its current size and host interactive installations that will digitally bring to life creatures that inhabited our oceans centuries ago.

The aquarium will also take on a new name – Singapore Oceanarium (SGO) – which is quite a mouthful, but perhaps befitting of its size.

Singapore Oceanarium slated to open in 2024

On Wednesday (5 Jan), Assistant Vice President of Attractions, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), Ms Lam Xue Ying, shared that SGO will bring guests on a “thought-provoking journey of marine discovery”.

The new attraction also aims to inspire visitors to take action against threats faced by our marine ecosystems.

Originally slated for opening in 2025, it appears the renovation works are well ahead of time, with its launch date now shifted to 2024.

With the expansion, visitors can look forward to an increase in the scale and depth of SGO’s content.

In particular, SGO will be dedicating parts of its space to showcasing the history of prehistoric creatures that inhabited our oceans.

Since Dr Strange isn’t involved in the works, RWS will be tapping on the powers of digital innovation and interactive technology to present the content.

Using holographic technology, visitors will get to meet realistic versions of rare ocean creatures.

Perhaps, visitors will get to meet the Kraken, but not face the creature’s wrath.

Shining spotlight on the importance of conservation

While marvelling at the wonders that our oceans have to offer, visitors will also learn about the importance of conservation.

Highlighting threats like climate change, over-fishing, and pollution, SGO aims to inspire guests to take action to safeguard our vast yet fragile oceans.

Can’t wait for the new aquatic attraction

Even though many of us hold fond memories of the S.E.A. Aquarium, the new SGO does sound extremely promising with the slew of fresh attractions and features.

As technology advances, we’re heartened that folks at RWS are also revamping their offerings to enhance visitors’ experience.

What other attractions would you like to see at SGO? Let us know in the comments.

