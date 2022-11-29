69-Year-Old Worker Dies From Fall While Cleaning Orchard Condo Window, 42nd Workplace Fatality In 2022

2 More Workplace Fatalities In Singapore, Including 69-Year-Old Cleaner Who Fell From Orchard Condo

Two more workplace fatalities have occurred in Singapore, bringing the total for this year up to 42.

In the most recent incident, a 69-year-old cleaner fell from a height while cleaning a window at a condominium in Orchard.

The day before that, an Indian national fell into the sea off Jurong Island while conducting scaffolding works.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is currently investigating both cases.

Elderly cleaner falls from height at Orchard condo

According to MOM, the incident involving the cleaner occurred at around 6pm on 26 Nov.

The 69-year-old worker was cleaning the external window panes of a vacated unit in Hilltops, a condominium at 99 Cairnhill Circle. He was not wearing any personal fall protection equipment at that time.

He then fell from a height of around 9m. A paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene.

MOM is currently investigating the incident. They have instructed his employer, Home Cleanz Cleaning and Laundry Services, to stop all work-at-height activities.

Window cleaning should be done from within a room or place where there won’t be a risk of falling, the ministry reminded.

They added that if this is not possible, cleaners must have fall-restraining or fall-arresting equipment with effective protection.

Indian national falls into sea off Jurong Island

The other fatality took place on 25 Nov at about 11 am.

A 41-year-old Indian national was doing scaffolding work for the Singapore Refining Company at 1 Merlimau Road.

He fell into the sea off Jurong Island and his body was retrieved on the same day.

MOM is also looking into the accident. The employer, Plant General Services, has received a stop work order to cease scaffolding operations at the piers.

The ministry added that those working near the sea or large bodies of water must have proper fall protection measures. They should also have a response plan for emergencies.

Both incidents bring the total number of workplace fatalities in Singapore up to 42 this year.

Featured image adapted from Hilltops.