Police and family seek help to locate missing 82-year-old man, last seen at Yishun Avenue 5

Police and family seek public assistance after 82-year-old man goes missing in Yishun

An 82-year-old man from Nee Soon has been missing for several days, prompting the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and family members to appeal to the public for information.

Police appealing for information on missing Yishun man

Mr Low Kow was last seen in the vicinity of Block 101, Yishun Avenue 5, on 1 Feb at about 7.30pm, according to a police news release issued on 3 Feb.

The police are actively appealing to anyone who may have seen Mr Low or has information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

The SPF also assured the public that it would keep all information strictly confidential.

Minister K Shanmugam asked public to keep a lookout

Coordinating Minister for National Security & Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam also highlighted the case in a Facebook post.

In his 3 Feb post, Mr Shanmugam, also an MP for Nee Soon GRC, appealed to members of the public to watch out for the missing elderly man.

“82-year-old Mr Low Kow, a resident of Nee Soon, is missing. He was last seen near Block 101, Yishun Avenue 5, on 1 February at about 7.30pm,” Mr Shanmugam wrote.

He added that the police had issued an appeal for his whereabouts and asked everyone to keep a lookout.

Family member shares that missing man is deaf and mute

Separately, a post shared on the Missing Persons Singapore Facebook group provided additional details about Mr Low’s condition.

According to the post, Mr Low is deaf and mute, raising concerns about his ability to seek help.

The post by a family member also asked anyone who might have seen him to contact them immediately.

The family member also attached a picture of Mr Low posing next to a lion dance for the public’s reference.

Netizens keep a lookout, pray for his safe return

A netizen hoped that Mr Low will be home soon and promised to keep a lookout for him.

A Facebook user wished for his safe return.

Another netizen shared that Mr Low frequents Chong Pang Market & Food Centre, and asked their family to look out for him.

