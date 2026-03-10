To dismount or not? Car hits woman cycling across zebra crossing in Marymount, online discourse follows

Latest News Singapore

Contrary to claims, cyclists are not required to dismount at zebra crossings.

By - 10 Mar 2026, 2:41 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Woman cycling across zebra crossing in Marymount knocked down by BMW, some claim she should have dismounted

Last Friday (6 March) morning, an accident occurred in Marmount after a car hit a woman who was cycling across a zebra crossing.

While most netizens blamed the driver, some felt the cyclist was partially to blame, too.

woman cycling zebra crossing

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

Woman knocked over by car while cycling, gets back up immediately

According to the SGRV ADMIN Facebook page, the incident allegedly occurred at 9.45am.

Video footage showed many cars attempting to make a left turn through a zebra crossing onto Marymount Road.

A woman on a blue bicycle cycled down a nearby footpath.

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

Cycling at a fairly slow speed, she then went to cross the road using the zebra crossing.

woman cycling zebra crossing

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

At the same time, a blue BMW accelerated across the zebra crossing.

The car struck the cycling woman and toppled her over, sending both rider and bicycle onto the road.

woman cycling zebra crossing

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

She managed to get back to her feet immediately.

The cyclist proceeded to stare at the driver while she pushed the bicycle to the nearby footpath.

woman cycling zebra crossing

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

MS News has reached out to the police for their comments on the incident.

Netizens wrongly claim cyclists required to dismount at zebra crossing

Netizens on Facebook criticised the driver for being “blind”.

Source: Facebook

Several blamed the woman instead. One claimed that the law required cyclists to dismount and push bicycles across zebra crossings.

Source: Facebook

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) does not require cyclists to dismount at zebra crossings.

Cyclists must slow down, stop, and look out for traffic before crossing.

LTA stated that mandating dismounts at crossings could introduce additional risks, such as for those with pillion riders or carrying loads.

Additionally, seniors might also face challenges frequently dismounting their bicycles or Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs).

Also read: 2 cyclists riding against traffic crash into car at Jalan Besar, argue before leaving scene

2 cyclists riding against traffic crash into car at Jalan Besar, argue before leaving scene

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.

Article written by:

Ethan Oh
Ethan Oh
  • More From Author