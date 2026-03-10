To dismount or not? Car hits woman cycling across zebra crossing in Marymount, online discourse follows

Woman cycling across zebra crossing in Marymount knocked down by BMW, some claim she should have dismounted

Last Friday (6 March) morning, an accident occurred in Marmount after a car hit a woman who was cycling across a zebra crossing.

While most netizens blamed the driver, some felt the cyclist was partially to blame, too.

Woman knocked over by car while cycling, gets back up immediately

According to the SGRV ADMIN Facebook page, the incident allegedly occurred at 9.45am.

Video footage showed many cars attempting to make a left turn through a zebra crossing onto Marymount Road.

A woman on a blue bicycle cycled down a nearby footpath.

Cycling at a fairly slow speed, she then went to cross the road using the zebra crossing.

At the same time, a blue BMW accelerated across the zebra crossing.

The car struck the cycling woman and toppled her over, sending both rider and bicycle onto the road.

She managed to get back to her feet immediately.

The cyclist proceeded to stare at the driver while she pushed the bicycle to the nearby footpath.

MS News has reached out to the police for their comments on the incident.

Netizens wrongly claim cyclists required to dismount at zebra crossing

Netizens on Facebook criticised the driver for being “blind”.

Several blamed the woman instead. One claimed that the law required cyclists to dismount and push bicycles across zebra crossings.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) does not require cyclists to dismount at zebra crossings.

Cyclists must slow down, stop, and look out for traffic before crossing.

LTA stated that mandating dismounts at crossings could introduce additional risks, such as for those with pillion riders or carrying loads.

Additionally, seniors might also face challenges frequently dismounting their bicycles or Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs).

