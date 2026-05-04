2 foreigners fall to their deaths at KLIA Terminal 2 on same day, balcony area closed to public

Two foreigners fall to their deaths at KLIA Terminal 2 on the same day

Two foreign nationals fell to their deaths at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA Terminal 2) on Friday (1 May), in separate incidents that happened within hours of each other.

The first case involved a 27-year-old Chinese national, who fell from the Level 3 balcony area of the terminal at around 2.20pm.

Woman seen crying and screaming at balcony area

According to a media statement by KLIA police chief Assistant Commissioner Ravi Munusamy, the woman was seen sitting outside the balcony area while crying and screaming aggressively.

Airport staff and security personnel attempted to calm her down but were unsuccessful.

A KLIA security officer then tried to approach her in an attempt to save her, but the woman struggled and jumped into the KLIA2 loading bay area, the police statement said.

A medical team arrived at the scene and provided emergency treatment before the woman was taken to Hospital Putrajaya for further care.

At about 5.09pm, the hospital confirmed that she had died.

Police checks found that the woman was a 27-year-old Chinese national who had been scheduled to board a flight back to China on Saturday (2 May).

Algerian man falls from Level 3 later that night

In a separate incident later that evening, a 30-year-old Algerian man also fell from Level 3 of KLIA Terminal 2.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 9.10pm, when a member of the public saw the man opening his backpack before running, climbing over a safety barrier, and jumping from the area.

A medical team arrived at the scene and provided emergency treatment before the man was taken to Hospital Cyberjaya for further care. At about 2.55am on Saturday (2 May), Hospital Cyberjaya confirmed that he had died. Police checks found that the man was a 30-year-old Algerian national. Both cases are being investigated under the Sudden Death Report (SDR) procedure, with the causes of the incidents still under police investigation. Police also advised members of the public not to speculate on the incidents to avoid spreading false information. Balcony area closed off to public Following the incidents, the Level 3 balcony area at KLIA Terminal 2 has been closed to the public, the New Straits Times reported on Sunday (3 May). Barriers had been put up around the section at the Green Zone where the falls occurred, though passenger movement at the terminal continued as usual. Several people passing through the area were seen pausing near the barricades and speaking quietly about what had happened, while KLIA staff declined to comment as investigations are ongoing. If you or anyone you know needs support, do try calling these hotlines: Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019 There are also other forms of support. For more information, visit SupportGoWhere or HealthHub’s MindSG. Also read: M’sian woman allegedly lived at KLIA for over a year, later hospitalised over mental health concerns M’sian woman allegedly lived at KLIA for over a year, later hospitalised over mental health concerns