2 foreigners fall to their deaths at KLIA Terminal 2 on same day, balcony area closed to public

Two foreigners fall to their deaths at KLIA Terminal 2 on the same day
Two foreign nationals fell to their deaths at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA Terminal 2) on Friday (1 May), in separate incidents that happened within hours of each other.
The first case involved a 27-year-old Chinese national, who fell from the Level 3 balcony area of the terminal at around 2.20pm.
Woman seen crying and screaming at balcony area
According to a media statement by KLIA police chief Assistant Commissioner Ravi Munusamy, the woman was seen sitting outside the balcony area while crying and screaming aggressively.
Airport staff and security personnel attempted to calm her down but were unsuccessful.
A KLIA security officer then tried to approach her in an attempt to save her, but the woman struggled and jumped into the KLIA2 loading bay area, the police statement said.
A medical team arrived at the scene and provided emergency treatment before the woman was taken to Hospital Putrajaya for further care.
At about 5.09pm, the hospital confirmed that she had died.
Police checks found that the woman was a 27-year-old Chinese national who had been scheduled to board a flight back to China on Saturday (2 May).
Algerian man falls from Level 3 later that night
In a separate incident later that evening, a 30-year-old Algerian man also fell from Level 3 of KLIA Terminal 2.
According to police, the incident occurred at about 9.10pm, when a member of the public saw the man opening his backpack before running, climbing over a safety barrier, and jumping from the area.
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image adapted from Sepang Viral on Facebook and New Straits Times.