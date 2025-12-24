M’sian woman allegedly lived at KLIA for over a year, later hospitalised over mental health concerns

Woman allegedly lived at KLIA Terminal 1 for over a year

Footage of a woman who was alleged to have been living inside Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 in Malaysia has gone viral on social media.

One clip shows the woman occupying a row of seats near a fire extinguisher, surrounded by several luggage trolleys believed to contain her belongings.

The post also claims that she had been relying on the airport’s public facilities, including free Wi-Fi, air conditioning, and water supply.

A story straight out of ‘The Terminal’

The incident quickly drew comparisons to the film ‘The Terminal’, in which the main character becomes stranded in an airport for an extended period.

Unlike the fictional portrayal, however, the woman appeared to be staying at the terminal of her own accord.

In a second video, she can be seen involved in a heated argument with another woman.

Reports indicated that the latter was attempting to calm her down after the woman allegedly shouted at passers-by, including scolding children who were playing nearby.

She was said to have become agitated when people came too close to her.

Police transfer her to hospital

Police later confirmed that the woman, a local citizen, was detained on 18 Dec following complaints over disturbances at the terminal.

Checks found that she was in possession of a mental health card, after which she was handed over to Kajang Hospital for further action.

The authorities said the exact reason for her presence at KLIA Terminal 1 remains unclear.

Separately, Kosmo reported that KLIA Terminal 1 has increasingly become a temporary shelter for several homeless individuals, with at least five people believed to have occupied the area for more than a year.

Observations found that they used chairs in the departure hall as sleeping areas and toilets on the fourth floor to clean themselves.

To avoid detention, these individuals were reported to move frequently, staying at the airport only for short periods before shifting to other areas around the capital.

