Security guard & man in M’sia kick & spray water on homeless man to drive him away

Security guard & man condemned for bullying homeless man sleeping outside bank in KL

A disturbing incident in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, has triggered widespread outrage after a female security guard and a man were caught on video drenching a homeless man with a water hose and kicking him in an apparent attempt to force him away.

The 37-second clip, filmed by a passerby and circulated widely on Facebook, shows a uniformed security guard standing outside a shop.

In the footage, she turns on a tap and uses a hose to spray water at a homeless man who was lying near the premises.

Shortly after, a man joins her, continuing to spray the man with water while also kicking him.

The incident reportedly took place outside a bank in Cheras.

Netizens condemn pair’s behaviour as cruel & inhumane

After the clip went viral, netizens slammed the pair’s actions as heartless and unnecessary. Many questioned why they resorted to violence instead of seeking proper assistance.

One Facebook user called their behaviour “rude” and warned that karma would catch up to them.

Another commenter expressed sympathy for the homeless man, noting that he was simply sleeping and harming no one.

Man was migrant worker, employer had taken his passport

The homeless man was later identified as Safiudeen Pakkeer Mohamed, a 39-year-old migrant from Tamil Nadu who came to Malaysia last year hoping to work as a cook to support his family.

According to Free Malaysia Today, his employer allegedly withheld his passport and wages, leaving him stranded without income or documentation.

Unable to secure work or housing, he ended up sleeping outside the Cheras bank where the incident occurred.

Despite the cruelty he faced, the incident spurred a lifeline: a good Samaritan who runs homeless shelters intervened and offered him shelter after seeing the video.

The man is now reportedly trying to regain his passport and return to lawful work.

