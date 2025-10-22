PM Wong congratulates Japan’s new PM Takaichi Sanae, who visited S’pore in 2007 as a Minister

PM Wong congratulates Japan’s PM Takaichi Sanae

In a letter on Tuesday (21 Oct), Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong congratulated Japan’s newly-elected PM Takaichi Sanae on her electoral success.

The Japanese politician, who has been described as a conservative, is also the country’s first female PM.

In his letter to Ms Takaichi, PM Wong highlighted Singapore and Japan’s “multifaceted” and “longstanding” relations, further noting that the countries share “similar strategic outlooks”.

He also assured that Singapore — as the current country coordinator for ASEAN-Japan relations — will continue to strengthen Japan’s cooperation with ASEAN to “foster regional peace and prosperity”.

PM Wong added that Singapore and Japan will commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2026.

“I look forward to working closely with you to deepen our relations and forge an enduring partnership for the benefit of our peoples,” he wrote.

PM Takaichi visited Singapore in 2007

As it turns out, Takaichi Sanae visited Singapore once before in 2007 as then-Minister of State for Science and Technology Policy.

She met Mr Vivian Balakrishnan, formerly the Minister for Community, Youth and Sports and Second Minister for Information, Communications and the Arts, and commended Singapore’s success in various areas such as technology.

Additionally, Ms Takaichi spoke to representatives from National University of Singapore (NUS) and A*STAR, discussing innovation policy and the building of world-class research centres.

PM Wong sends best wishes to Japan’s outgoing PM

In a separate letter, PM Wong sent his “best wishes” to former PM Mr Ishiba.

He commended the outgoing PM’s leadership in cultivating Japan’s partnerships and contributing to the region’s “continued growth and stability”.

“Your visits to several Southeast Asian nations this year is a clear reflection of Japan’s commitment to regional peace and prosperity,” PM Wong wrote.

He also looked forward to Mr Ishiba’s continued support as the two countries strengthen their ties and cooperation.

