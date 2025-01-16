Man lies in the middle of AMK road after 2am in the rain, almost gets run over

Car narrowly avoids hitting man lying on AMK road in heavy rain

In the early hours of 11 Jan, a driver encountered an unexpected sight on an Ang Mo Kio (AMK) road: a man lying in the rain.

The dashcam footage, timestamped at 2.40am, shows the driver navigating AMK Avenue 3 during a heavy downpour.

Man blends into road in dark clothing

As the camcar rounded a bend, the driver noticed a GetGo car stopped in the leftmost lane with its hazard lights flashing.

A man was lying on his back in the middle of the second lane, exposed to the rain.

Dressed in dark grey and black clothing, he blended into the road, making him difficult to see.

Reacting quickly, the camcar driver braked and honked the horn, alerting the man.

The man then slowly got to his feet, walked toward the GetGo car, and opened one of its rear doors.

According to the Facebook post, the man was the driver of the rental vehicle.

Netizen suggests man may have been stressed

Commenters on the post were puzzled by the man’s decision to lie in the middle of the road in such dangerous conditions.

One dismissed him as crazy.

Another netizen offered a more sympathetic explanation, suggesting that the man might have been stressed and was “cooling down” in the rain.

However, they stressed that the location was too hazardous and advised him to seek help.

Other commenters agreed that a police report should be filed over the situation.

MS News has reached out to both the police and GetGo for statements on the matter.

This incident echoed a previous case where an elderly man was found lying on an empty AMK road during a downpour.

In that instance, the man explained that he “just wanted to feel the rain”.

