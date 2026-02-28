‘Ramadan brings people closer’: Muslim shares heartwarming scenes of HDB void deck turned into prayer hall

Muslim shares experience at HDB void deck transformed into prayer hall during month of Ramadan

A Muslim has taken to TikTok to share his experience visiting a prayer hall set up at an HDB void deck during the month of Ramadan.

In a post uploaded on Tuesday (24 Feb), the Original Poster (OP) showcased how his residential void deck had been transformed into a communal prayer space for the holy month.

Void decks converted into prayer spaces

In the video, a large tent can be seen set up at the void deck, creating a sheltered area where Muslims gather to perform their prayers together.

The OP noted that this is a “common sight” during Ramadan, as void decks across various estates are temporarily converted into prayer areas to accommodate the community.

He also showed facilities set up for worshippers, including faucets for wudhu (ablution) before performing their prayers.

The area also includes a porta-potty equipped with a bidet for attendees to use.

“Alhamdulillah,” he exclaimed in the video, expressing gratitude for the arrangement.

Entire community under one roof

Beyond the logistics, the OP shared that his favourite part of the setup was seeing the entire community come together.

“You can see everyone enjoying light refreshments and catching up with one another,” he shared.

He added that watching children play nearby while families gathered for prayers reminded him of the beauty of Ramadan.

Ramadan brings people closer regardless of their background

Meeting new people in shared community

In a separate video, the OP shared that it was his first time attending the qaryah — a communal prayer space — in his neighbourhood.

“Most nights, I walk in not knowing a single person,” he captioned the post.

Despite that, he encouraged others not to let unfamiliarity hold them back.

“Sometimes, it’s really just as simple as going up to someone and saying Assalamualaikum (peace be upon you),” he said in the video before demonstrating how he greeted a stranger and received a warm response.

“It’s all about stepping out of your comfort zone,” he advised others.

All it takes is one hello, one salaam (greeting), and just smile, it’s sunnah (practice).

He also acknowledged the collective effort behind organising these spaces, from youth volunteers laying out and packing prayer mats, to elderly residents ensuring everything runs smoothly, and even neighbours preparing tea after prayers.

MS News reached out to the OP for more information.

Featured image adapted from khan7travels on TikTok.