S’pore diner impressed by McDonald’s outlet’s ‘super inclusive’ share-your-table lamp for Ramadan

Diner praises McDonald’s Downtown East outlet’s initiative that encourages sharing tables with those breaking fast

A Singapore diner has praised McDonald’s Singapore for what he described as a “super inclusive initiative” spotted during Ramadan.

The feature encourages customers to share their tables with Muslims breaking fast.

McDonald’s encourages sharing tables with those breaking fast

In a TikTok video posted on 20 Feb by user @theglennnnn, the diner shared a simple yet thoughtful feature spotted at one of the fast-food chain’s outlets.

The short clip showed a small cylindrical device placed on a table at one of the chain’s outlets.

Decorated with stars, the device carried the message: “A small act can mean a lot. Turn on this light to share your table with someone breaking fast.”

When switched on, the light signals that the table is open to sharing, making it easier for those arriving to break fast during the busy iftar period to find a seat.

“I’m impressed, first time seeing this! Good job @mcdsg!” the OP wrote in the caption of the post.

Netizens divided over initiative

The initiative resonated with some online, with netizens praising the effort by McDonald’s Singapore.

One netizen called it a “nice and thoughtful” move and thanked McDonald’s for implementing it.

A TikTok user felt that small gestures like this can make a big difference during Ramadan.

However, not everyone was convinced.

One user expressed concern about feeling judged if they chose not to switch the light on.

Another thanked McDonald’s for the initiative but claimed that many Muslims are boycotting the brand.

Diner says feature can be beneficial outside Ramadan

In response to MS News queries, Glen, a 32-year-old digital marketing manager, said that he came across the interesting initiative on 19 Feb.

While getting a coffee at the chain’s Downtown East outlet, he saw what he thought was a table lamp at first.

“Initially, I thought it was just a table lamp, then I realised it’s meant for sharing tables,” he shared.

When asked whether more F&B outlets should adopt similar initiatives, Glen said it could be beneficial even outside of the Ramadan period.

“It may slowly but surely encourage Singaporeans to strike up conversations with strangers, while also increasing seating capacity for businesses,” he added.

MS News has reached out to McDonald’s Singapore for more information.

Also read: McDonald’s teams up with JUMBO Seafood to launch Chilli Crab Sauce Burgers for SG60

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @theglennnnn on TikTok.