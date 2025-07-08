McDonald’s teams up with JUMBO Seafood to launch Chilli Crab Sauce Burgers for SG60

McDonald’s introduces local-inspired delights for SG60, including Chilli Crab Sauce Burgers

To celebrate SG60, McDonald’s Singapore is introducing exciting new additions to its menu inspired by local flavours, including two Chilli Crab Sauce Burgers made in collaboration with the homegrown restaurant brand JUMBO Seafood.

From 10 July, customers can sink their teeth into the Chilli Crab Sauce Prawn Burgers, featuring crispy prawn patties, fluffy scrambled egg, fresh lettuce, and a generous slathering of JUMBO Seafood’s award-winning sauce, all nestled between pillowy-soft brioche buns.

Get it with a single or double patty, depending on how much prawn goodness defines your perfect bite.

If you’re more of a classic McChicken fan, the Chilli Crab Sauce Chicken Burger lets you enjoy the same spicy-sweet punch of JUMBO Seafood’s signature sauce with a familiar bite.

And if you simply want to level up your nuggets or fries game, get your hands on the standalone Chilli Crab Sauce tub, the ultimate local-style dip for everything.

More new menu items inspired by local flavours

That’s not all. In the spirit of the nation’s 60th birthday, McDonald’s Singapore is also serving up a spread of new locally inspired delights.

Its new Kampung Drumlets packs a whole lot of flavour, coated in a blend of chilli, turmeric, cumin, and ginger.

For dessert, satisfy your sweet tooth with a piece of Pulut Hitam Pie, filled with black glutinous rice and rich coconut cream, or grab a refreshing Chendol Soft Serve, delightfully infused with coconutty gula melaka flavours.

Of course, the Singaporean food experience isn’t complete without the iconic Milo Dinosaur, also available at McDonald’s for SG60.

The Chilli Crab Sauce Prawn Burger, Chilli Crab Sauce Chicken Burger, Chilli Crab Sauce Tub, Kampung Drumlets, and Pulut Hitam Pie will all be available from 11am at all restaurants islandwide, Drive-Thrus and via McDelivery, GrabFood, foodpanda, and Deliveroo.

Meanwhile, the Chendol Soft Serve will be available all day only at Dessert Kiosks and participating McDonald’s restaurants.

These new flavours will only be available until stocks last, so it’s time to prove just how strong your queueing game is.

Limited edition McDonald’s Lunch Bag for your dabao

There’s even more to McDonald’s Singapore’s SG60 celebration than its wide selection of new menu items.

Starting at 11am on 28 July, you can get a limited-edition McDonald’s Lunch Bag for S$7.90 with any meal purchase, excluding Happy Meals.

McDonald’s Members get early access to this stylish insulated carrier for your everyday dabao.

Just redeem 1,500 MyM Reward Points on the McDonald’s app on 24 July from 2pm to 6pm to be the first to get your hands on this statement piece, while stocks last.

