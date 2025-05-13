McDonald’s opens McSpicy Museum at Bugis with free burgers daily from 19 to 23 May

After 26 years of sizzle, McDonald’s McSpicy finally gets its own museum

Singapore’s favourite fiery burger is finally getting the tribute it deserves.

To celebrate 26 years of setting tastebuds ablaze, McDonald’s has launched its first-ever McSpicy Museum — a flaming hot pop-up experience located right beside its Bugis Junction outlet.

Open now till 25 May, daily from 11am to 9pm, the museum is free for all visitors and promises a walk down McMemory lane with interactive exhibits, spicy-themed games, and exclusive freebies hotter than your average Happy Meal toy.

100 free McSpicy burgers daily

First introduced in 1999, the McSpicy has earned cult status among Singaporeans for its signature spicy patty and oh-so-satisfying crunch.

At the McSpicy Museum, fans can relive 26 years of spice, strike a pose at photogenic installations, compete in spicy-themed games, and take part in a daily lucky dip to score sizzling prizes.

It’s part nostalgia trip, part chilli-fuelled fun fair — and all in the name of spice.

If just reading that has given you a huge McCraving, here’s some good news: from 19 to 23 May, McDonald’s is giving away 100 McSpicy burgers daily — 50 at 12pm, and another 50 at 5pm, while stocks last.

Just show up early at the museum entrance, get in line, and claim your free fix. No Gachapon luck needed, just a bit of queue commitment.

Turn up the heat, then cool it down

Things are getting even hotter with the arrival of the limited-edition Smoky Chilli Mayo McSpicy, launching islandwide from 15 May.

This zhnged-up version features the classic spicy chicken patty, now topped with smoky mayo and a crispy fried egg, adding a rich, savoury layer that takes the heat to a whole new level.

Available at all McDonald’s outlets during non-breakfast hours, the new burger is priced from S$9.20 for an Extra Value Meal.

And if you need a breather from all that spice, McDonald’s is bringing back the fan-favourite Hershey’s chocolate soft serve desserts for the ultimate cool-down.

Starting 22 May, treat yourself to a Hershey’s cone (S$1.70), Hot Fudge Sundae (S$2.90), or a McFlurry (S$3.80) at participating outlets and all dessert kiosks islandwide.

Something else is sizzling on 28 May

That’s not all — McDonald’s has teased that more surprises are on the way, urging fans to “stay tuned for 28 May” for another spicy reveal, according to a press release seen by MS News.

Whether it’s another fiery menu drop or something completely unexpected, one thing’s clear: the McCelebrations aren’t cooling off anytime soon.

In the meantime, here’s where and when you can catch all the McSpicy action:



McSpicy Museum

Address: Open area beside McDonald’s, 200 Victoria Street #01-66 Bugis Junction, 188024

Dates: 13 – 25 May 2025

Opening hours: 11am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Bugis

Whether you’re a diehard McSpicy fan or just scouting for a fun lunch break detour, this flaming hot museum is bound to leave your tastebuds tingling and your stomach full.

Featured image adapted from @mcdsg on Instagram and courtesy of McDonald's Singapore.