Elderly man dies in hospital after being found unresponsive in burning MacPherson flat

70-year-old man dies after MacPherson flat fire, SCDF & police evacuate 80 residents

In the early hours of Tuesday (28 July), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) found an unresponsive elderly man while responding to a fire in a MacPherson flat.

They performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and conveyed the person to Changi General Hospital.

The man subsequently died at the hospital.

SCDF forcibly enters unit to put out fire

SCDF posted about the fire on Facebook earlier today. They were alerted to a fire at Block 39 Circuit Road at around 2.05am.

Upon arrival, SCDF saw black smoke emitting from the living room of a ninth-floor unit.

Firefighters conducted forcible entry into the unit and promptly extinguished the fire, which involved items in the living room.

During the firefighting operation, firefighters found an unresponsive person in the living room.

They carried the man out of the unit and performed CPR before conveying him to Changi General Hospital.

70-year-old unresponsive man passes away

The police told MS News that the unconscious 70-year-old man subsequently passed away at the hospital.

SCDF and the police also evacuated around 80 residents from the affected block as a precaution.

The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Also read: Thick smoke seen as shophouse along Serangoon Road catches fire, 40 evacuated

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook and Google Maps.